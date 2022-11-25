How to avoid your big tiny home dream being shattered

How can consumers protect themselves when it comes to purchasing their big dream of a tiny home? (File photo)

When NZ Tiny Homes went into liquidation last week, it left 80-year-old Carol Wright out of pocket $190,000 and effectively homeless, as despite paying for the home in full, it was not rightfully hers.

And although she is likely to get her money back after any debts to secured creditors, such as the bank, had been paid, it had still left the Hawke’s Bay woman “not sure of her future” and shattered her dream home had been taken away from her.

And she isn’t alone, with many other people saying they had been left out of pocket and without their tiny home.

So how can consumers protect themselves when it comes to purchasing their big dream of a tiny home?

Lawyer Thomas Biss, of Henderson Reeves, said this was an issue, which came up reasonably frequently, and was likely to become more common if the country headed into troubled economic times.

“Suppliers will always want to be paid in advance and that is not unreasonable. If they aren’t paid in advance then they can have difficulties getting paid. So good commercial practise is to get paid in advance,” Biss said.

The difficulty was that unless something specific was agreed, the purchaser was just an unsecured creditor of the supplier unless they could show ownership in the goods had already transferred to the purchaser, he said.

“The danger is that if the supplier goes into liquidation before ownership transfers, then the purchaser has no rights to get their goods in priority to other creditors.”

This was not just an issue for large contracts such as a house, but it also applied for any lay-by situation where a shop held goods until they were paid in full, or in the reverse situation, if a supplier provided goods in advance of payment and then the purchaser went into liquidation, he said.

“The question is when does ownership of the goods pass. That will be determined by the contract.”

Susan Maynard said she was alternating between living in a garage and in her car after the tiny home company she was using went into liquidation.

She said the business was still taking deposits a day before liquidation was announced, and her 50% deposit went down the drain.

David James, who lost $48,500 to Manawatu Tiny Homes six months ago, took the company to the disputes tribunal and won, but said the company made “hollow promises” to pay him back.

“Police won't touch them as it's a civil matter.

“Innocent people are losing their livelihoods because these companies are not regulated strongly enough,” James said.

Property lawyer Julie Gounder said there needed to be some consumer protection for when a business goes into liquidation.

“But also in situations where the consumer has paid a significant deposit and the builder disappears,” Gounder said.

“Unfortunately there just isn’t much and this is similar to tradies promising to do the work and not following through with it. Other than proceeding down the track to the disputes' tribunal, there are limited options to consumers.”

Biss said to make things easier on a consumer, there were a couple of things they could do to minimise any risk to themselves.

First and foremost deal with reputable and sound suppliers, Biss said.

Doing your research on a company beforehand could help minimise the risk of being caught out by a company going into liquidation.

Consider the risk of your purchase.

“If it is a lay buy for a $100 pair of jeans then it's not a significant risk. Live with it.

“Note however, that in a lay buy situation then it is likely that the rules set out in the Contract and Commercial Law Act apply, in which case there are specific goods set aside,” Biss said.

However, if it is a $200,000 product the risk is more significant.

“It would be possible to agree that the product is the property of the purchaser from the point at which it is built.”

And if it was a significant risk, get expert advice, he said.

“Review the agreement which applies. If it is a standard agreement prepared by a supplier then there is a good chance that it is unfair to the purchaser and there are some changes which should be made.”