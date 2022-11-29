Everlasting homes, thanks to Insulated Concrete Formwork

Anthony Corin describes himself as something of a serial entrepreneur in the construction industry, having enjoyed significant business success in areas as diverse as hairdressing, nightclubs, restaurants and now, he's concentrating on residential property development.

With such extensive experience under his belt, he knows a thing or two about providing value for money, and equally importantly, he has extremely strong feelings about what Kiwis should expect from a new-build home.

"Building quality and integrity is paramount to achieving performance and longevity – I believe that every new house should be good for at least 100 years," he says. "At the moment many of them simply aren't going to be."

As the holder of a Bachelor of Chemical, Materials and Process Engineering from the University of Auckland, and having researched widely, Corin believes Insulated Concrete Formwork – ICF, represents superior building methodology.

His latest venture, Shorcom, works in collaboration with Longevity Homes, producing medium density, multi-storey residential builds, constructed using this innovative method. It exceeds New Zealand Building Standards and is already widely used, internationally.

ICF works by means of lightweight, hollow forms, with two layers of foam insulation, which are filled with steel reinforcement and waterproof, reinforced concrete in a process that yields practically no waste. Installation is quick and easy, and the lightweight design means heavy lifting equipment isn't needed. Endlessly versatile, ICF can easily be cut to the sizes and shapes required by a particular build, using a hot knife.

"ICF builds by Longevity Homes are incredibly structurally-sound, and the concrete components offer four times the current council fire-rating requirements - plus, because it's waterproof, they're definitely never going to be leaky buildings, and they are impressively sound-proof too." says Corin.

"What's more, these properties easily withstand earthquakes, fire and tornados and if somebody accidentally drives into your house, their car will be written off but all you'll need to do is repair some plaster on your exterior!"

SUPPLIED Insulated Concrete Formwork (ICF), exceeds New Zealand Building Standards and is already widely used, internationally.

With ecology and energy consciousness in mind, he points out that ICF offers more than double the insulation that's required – leading to over 70% savings in heating and cooling costs.

Corin says every year a number of Kiwi children die from respiratory issues, likely caused by black mould in the walls of their homes, but that isn't going to happen in ICF homes, due to their superior insulation and waterproof qualities.

"Even council representatives inspecting our Longevity Homes builds are clearly impressed and say they can easily see why I think that ICF is the way of the future in construction," he says. "They often tell me it solves almost all the problems that they regularly see in the industry."

Another big plus is that ICF components are manufactured in Auckland, which reduces costs and means supply chain problems and associated delays aren't an issue.

To date, Corin has delivered around 52 high-quality residences in Auckland, with Shorcom having current projects dotted across fast-growing Auckland suburbs such as Clover Park, Papakura, Howick, Massey and Henderson, amongst others.

Meanwhile, there is another part to this story.

Anthony Corin explains Shorcom also offers project management, open-book and at cost, for a fixed fee, and this side of the business is attracting a great deal of attention.

He says that Shorcom's service offers clients who are already investors, or those who want to be, an expert and experienced team who coordinate every stage of a project.

It's ideal for Aucklanders living on large sections and looking to make better use of their land, who lack the skills and confidence to get a new development underway.

Shorcom takes all the usual worries out of those investors' hands, liaising with architects, to ensure best use of the site and engaging engineers to make certain the build will be structurally sound.

The company has a number of sub-contractors and suppliers with whom they've established excellent long-term relationships, and they also deal with council authorities on behalf of their investors.

Corin says he believes the current phase in the market is one of correction following the massive spike in property values during 2020 and 2021, and that this is still a good time to invest, with demand for new homes still riding high in Auckland.

"Our clients can feel confident that with our comprehensive service, including transparent 'open book' accounting, through our cloud-based software, Buildertrend, they will always know exactly what is going on with their project."

As well as the project management model, Shorcom also offers a joint venture option, which operates a little differently by taking a shared approach to the project profit.

Anthony Corin says that he and his hand-picked team of experts are always happy to sit down for a chat with potential new clients and outline exactly what's available.

