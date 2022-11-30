Disagreement over 'character value' of dilapidated dairy holds up houses

A neighbour argues that the decrepit dairy in Balmoral, central Auckland, adds "character value" and doeesn't want it turned into housing. But not all residents agree with that assessment.

A neighbour’s fight to stop a dilapidated dairy on Auckland’s Balmoral Rd from being developed into housing will be heard by independent commissioners this week.

The former Henley Road Superette sits derelict, with towels strung up as curtains, an exterior covered in graffiti and weeds growing out of the walls.

Owner Geetha Nair wants to demolish it and build three new houses, but neighbour Chao-Fu Wu has opposed the resource consent application on the grounds it would ruin the area’s “character value”.

In his submission, Wu said he was also concerned the new houses would block his light. Council planner John Lan disagreed that the houses would be abnormally obstructive, but agreed demolishing the dairy in favour of townhouses would adversely affect the area’s “special character values”.

Stuff visited the site to find out what neighbours thought. “It’s a pile of shit,” David Man said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The dairy hasn’t been tenanted in two years, neighbours say.

“It hasn’t got much character, but then what would the developer add? Some over-engineered modernist tosh?

“It would be more useful if it was kept a dairy.”

The neighbour directly next door had no problem with it being redeveloped into townhouses and said he would happily endure being next to construction if it meant the dairy was gone.

“It doesn’t offer any character whatsoever. If that’s what we’re calling heritage, then we have a problem.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff One resident said he missed the Space Invaders games that used to be outside the dairy.

However, another resident, who asked to be referred to as Mr Davies, saw it differently. He had previously submitted his thoughts to the council in favour of retaining the dairy.

“It has the only public telephone box for miles and the kids like to shelter in there,” he said.

It’s the second time that a resource consent application to redevelop the site has been before hearing commissioners.

The first time Geetha Nair applied to demolish the dairy, commissioners decided they would need to see designs for what might replace it before granting consent.

Nair wants to build a standalone two-storey house facing Balmoral Rd and two semi-detached dwellings facing Henley Street.

In her application, Nair said she had owned the dairy for 17 years and in that time it had been leased to various tenants and none were able to make it a viable business.

The council’s built heritage specialist Noel Luzzi visited the dairy and concluded the proposed houses would be out of step with the streetscape of the “Balmoral Tram Suburb”.

“Townhouses have nothing to do with the special character values of the area, yet this is exactly what is proposed.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Rules about who can object to developments and for what reasons will soon change as a result of a legislation overhaul by the Government.

Meanwhile, the Resource Management Act, which sets the rules for what can be developed, and who can object, will soon get an overhaul.

It is being replaced by the Natural and Built Environments Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill.

The Ministry for the Environment has said the bills will “curtail subjective amenity values,” but how this will impact special character rules is not yet known.

The finer details are expected to be prepared by a planning committee in each region comprising representatives of local and central government and mana whenua.