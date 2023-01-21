We're not the only country where housing is far too expensive, but we are among the worst

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

The New Zealand housing market is a mess, that much is obvious.

For decades, housing has been treated as a commodity.

Now, young, skilled people contemplate the heavy price of putting a roof over their heads, and then many leave to make a living overseas.

Buying or renting even the most basic shelter has become far more expensive than it needs to be.

Which isn’t to suggest that anyone who wants to should be able to live in a spacious house in Herne Bay, or a penthouse on Oriental Parade. That’s just delusional.

But everyone with a regular job should be able to afford something suitable for their needs, weatherproof, and within a reasonable distance of services and jobs. And they should be able to pay for it without being a slave to their mortgage.

Monique Ford/Stuff Prices are coming down, but rising mortgage rates mean many still can’t afford to buy a house.

House prices have eased during 2022, but according to QV, at the end of November the average price was only back to the level of June 2021 – about $945,500 – and still far above the level of June 2020, about $750,000.

At the same time, the fall in prices in 2022 is enough to leave some of those who bought at the peak with negative equity in their property, and facing the prospect of sharply rising mortgage repayments as their fixed term at low rates comes to an end.

It’s not that New Zealand is alone in having alarmingly expensive housing, but it does seem to be worse than most. Looking for a country doing worse, maybe Ireland’s rental market is a useful cautionary tale.

Looking for countries doing better, maybe there’s something to be learnt from the way Singapore is committed to providing affordable housing for first time buyers.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff New home consents in New Zealand have plateaued at near record levels, after climbing strongly.

Comparing prices between countries is difficult, but one publication that has a go is the annual Demographia International Housing Affordability report.

It was more limited in scope during the years of the Covid restrictions than in previous years, but its 2022 report still included 92 major metropolitan areas in eight countries, including Auckland, Dublin and Singapore.

The report looked at prices in the third quarter of 2021, and calculated a number called the median multiple. That number is found by dividing the median house price by the gross median household income.

For example. If the median price is $300,000, and median household income is $100,000, then the median multiple is 3.0.

The report’s authors consider housing is only affordable if it has a median multiple of 3.0 or lower. But that seems to be wishful thinking. On that basis just one of the 92 markets assessed in the latest report was affordable. That was the US city of Pittsburgh.

Auckland was shockingly unaffordable at 11.2, ranking it 85th most unaffordable out of the 92 markets. Dublin was 5.7 and Singapore 5.8.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images A protest outside the Irish Dail, or Parliament, in Dublin against a housing crisis, in early 2020

Learning from Singapore

Demographia said Singapore had a desperate housing situation in the early 1960s. It set up a Housing and Development Board (HDB), with the aim of encouraging a property-owning democracy, and enabling citizens in the lower middle-income group to own their own homes.

The objective had been achieved, with an 88% home ownership rate in 2020, Demographia said. The HDB sells flats on 99-year leases.

Singapore government agency website My Nice Home said there were five main types of HDB build-to-order flats in the city state, catering for household sizes ranging from people on their own to multi-generational families.

The four-room flat is one of the most common types and has three bedrooms and a “comfortable living space”.

The 5-room flat also has three bedrooms, but comes with a more spacious living/dining area. There are also flats with just one bedroom, some with two, and others with four bedrooms.

PropertyGuru said applications for HDB BTO flats could have 10x more applicants than there were flats available, particularly for popular unit types and four and five-room flats.

The HDB prices were considered a steal compared to the high resale prices for the flats now on the market, PropertyGuru said.

In a recently launched project, four-room BTO flats on the edge of the city core, ranged from S$602,000 (NZ$693,700) to S$710,000 (NZ$818,100), while three-room flats ranged from S$419,000 (NZ$482,800) to S$504,000 (NZ$580.700).

A bit further out the price for four-room BTO flats ranged from S$420,000 (NZ$483,900) to S$559,000 (NZ$644,100). The price for a three-room flat ranged from S$289,000 (NZ$333,000) to S$373,000 (NZ$429,800), and for a two-room S$162,000 (NZ$186,700) to S$263,000 (NZ$303,100).

HDB said it had its largest launch ever of BTO projects in November 2022, with more than 12,000 units in 10 projects.

BTO flats were priced with generous subsidies and made even more affordable with grants, My Nice Home said.

Most first-time buyers could use less than a quarter of their monthly income to pay the mortgage. And most home buyers could fully service their loans using their contributions to Singapore’s compulsory savings and pension plan, known as the CPF.

New Zealand home ownership falling

In New Zealand, the 2018 Census indicated 65% of households were living in their own home, the lowest level since 1951, after peaking at 74% in the 1990s.

In August, CoreLogic said the average property value in New Zealand was 8.5 times the average gross household income.

Despite being shockingly high, that was still slightly more affordable from the first quarter of 2022, when the ratio was a record 8.9.

But it was still well above the pre-Covid rate of 6.6 and long-term ratio of 6.0, CoreLogic said.

The amount of household income needed to pay a mortgage remained alarmingly high, CoreLogic said.

The August report calculated that, at that time, 53% of gross household income was needed to service a mortgage – assuming the owner had borrowed 80% of the average property value. That compared to the long-run average of 37%.

Google Dublin and the Samuel Beckett Bridge across the River Liffey

Prices still rising in Ireland

In Ireland, the Central Statistics Office said house prices rose 10.8% nationally in the year to September, including a 9.4% rise in Dublin, although the rate of increase has been easing since March.

For the country as a whole prices were 2.6% above the highest level at the peak of the property boom in April 2007. In Dublin prices were still 5.6% lower than their peak, which was in February 2007.

Prices fell for several years after the global financial crisis of 2007-08. The fall stopped in 2012 and prices have largely been rising since, with a few flat periods.

The median price of a house bought in Ireland during the 12 months to September 2022 was €299,500 (NZ$492,600).

The Dublin region had the highest median price, €422,000 (NZ$694,100). Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price, €615,000 (NZ$1.011m), while South Dublin had the lowest, €385,000 (NZ$633,300).

In the Southside area of Cork – Ireland’s second city – the median was €336,000 (NZ$552,600), while in Cork Northside it was €253,500 (NZ$417,000).

It’s with rental housing that Ireland appears to have a bigger problem.

Reuters reported in November that trade unions representing workers in Irish universities and schools had warned the government that difficulties recruiting staff due to a chronic shortage of affordable housing was putting education at risk.

Daft.ie, Ireland's main property listings site, had said that rents for new residential tenancies hit a fresh high after the largest quarterly jump on record, the Reuters report said.

A Daft.ie survey showed rents for new tenancies rose nationwide by an average of 4.3% between June and September to be 14.1% higher on the year.

The rise in rents for new rentals came after the government started capping rent increases for sitting tenants in mainly urban areas. From 2016, rents for established properties could rise by 4% per year at most. That was cut to 2% a year ago, Reuters said.

New tenancies could be charged at market rates, creating a two-tiered market.

Data showed just 1087 homes were available to rent for a population of 5.1 million people at November 1, even as house completions were up sharply on a year earlier.

"What has happened over the last 18 months has been an extraordinary collapse in the stock available to rent," Ronan Lyons, an assistant economics professor at Trinity College Dublin, said.

Google An Oslo neighbourhood. House prices in most parts of Norway have started to decline, but are still up for the year.

Prices start falling in Norway, but still up for the year

In Norway – another country with a population around 5 million like New Zealand and Ireland, with one dominant city considerably larger than the second city – the average price for a home at the end of November was NOK4,208,039 (NZ$656,900).

That figure was from Eiendom Norge (Real Estate Norway), which said prices in most parts of the country had started falling but were still up 2.4% for 2022 as a whole. In largest city Oslo they were up 1.7%, while in second city Bergen they were down 1.1%.

According to Statistics Norway, in 2021 a freehold house in Oslo cost an average of NOK72,110 (NZ$11,250) per square metre. For apartments the cost in Oslo was NOK92,213 (NZ$14,400).

Bergen is about half that, at NOK38,000 ($NZ5900) per square metre for a detached house, and NOK59,300 (NZ$9250) for an apartment.

Statistics Norway said average monthly earnings in the country were NOK50,790 (NZ$7930). The Central Statistics Office said average weekly earnings in Ireland were €864.32 (NZ$1420) in the third quarter of 2022. Seasonally adjusted the figure was €881.85 (NZ$1450).