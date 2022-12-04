Chinese government keen on New Zealand assets of businessman

A subdivision in Karaka, Auckland, is at the centre of the international dispute.

Deming Shi hardly has a bean to his name in China but his substantial New Zealand assets are being targeted by one of his main creditors – the Chinese government.

The affairs of a heavily indebted Chinese coal buyer with a large subdivision in New Zealand will require Kiwi judges to decide for the first time whether Chinese courts are competent authorities.

Deming Shi, who lives in the city of Qing Huangdao (population 3.2m), which boasts the largest coal shipping port in the country, owes Chinese state-owned electricity company Hebei Huaneng about $NZ23 million, through a personal guarantee of his coal company’s debt. The Chinese courts have found him liable.

The businessman has little to his name in China, but he does have millions invested in a new Karaka subdivision where his company owns about 7ha.

The New Zealand courts have legally frozen Shi’s share of the subdivision, while a number of legal questions are sorted out. One of those questions is what status Chinese court decisions have in New Zealand.

Shi argues they are not enforceable because Chinese courts are so riddled with political influence they can’t be regarded as reliable courts. Hebei insists China’s courts are fair and professional.

One of the New Zealand judges involved has described it as the first case “where it has been argued that in contemporary China there are no courts, as we understand them”.

As Hebei has proceeded through the New Zealand court system to recover its money, the question remains unanswered.

The case has its origins in a contractual arrangement between Shi and Hebei starting in 2003 where Shi bought coal and sent it to power stations around the country. Hebei took a cut and provided an advance for a kitty, which was kept at around $NZ23m.

The deal was that Shi would pay the money back when the arrangement ended but, when it did, in 2015, Shi could not repay the advance.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Part of the Karaka subdivision.

Shi pursued

The company pursued him through the Chinese courts. Shi had given a personal guarantee he would repay the advance as had an associated company, Tangshan Harbour Detail New Material Technology Ltd. At the time Shi was involved in 147 court proceedings in China over debts or contractual disputes and was accused of transferring assets to his mother to avoid creditors.

In August 2019, the Higher People’s Court of the region found in favour of Hebei’s claim against Shi and imposed some spending restrictions on him to stop “non essential consumer behaviour” and “upscale spending”. In May 2020 Hebei went to the High Court in New Zealand over Shi’s apartment and his interest in the Karaka subdivision.

Although there were no reciprocal enforcement arrangements between New Zealand and China, Hebei could rely on New Zealand common law (customary law developed by the courts themselves as opposed to legislation). The common law said foreign court judgments could be enforced in New Zealand if they were, among other things, given by a court.

Hebei first applied for an order stopping Shi from “dissipating” the proceeds of the apartment, which he sold in May 2020, and disposing of the subdivision. This was granted.

The company then moved to get a summary judgement against Shi. A summary judgement is essentially a court order saying a defendant has no defence to the claim. However, Associate Judge Robert Bell in the High Court in Auckland, first had to deal with an attempt by Shi to torpedo the action by alleging a Chinese court was not a court.

Judge Bell could see problems if New Zealand did not recognise any decision of a Chinese court.

“...suppose a married couple domiciled in China are divorced in a Chinese court. One of them migrates to New Zealand and remarries. Is the second marriage bigamous because New Zealand will not recognise the Chinese divorce?” he said.

Unsplash The New Zealand courts have legally frozen Shi’s share of the subdivision, while a number of legal questions are sorted out. One of those questions is what status Chinese court decisions have in New Zealand.

Expert evidence

Judge Bell heard expert evidence on China’s court system. Dr Zhang Wenliang from a Beijing law school said China’s written constitution recognised the powers to legislate, adjudicate and enforce were separate. The “People’s Courts” were free from interference of any organisations or individuals, he said.

A Hong Kong academic Dr Ding Chunyan gave evidence that while improvements in judicial independence had been made it was difficult for a Chinese court “to resist the supervisory power and influence of the local political and legal affairs commission of the Communist Party”.

Another witness, Clive Ansley, a 79-year-old Canadian lawyer who acted for foreign clients in China, said Chinese judges were expected to decide whatever was in the interests of the Chinese Communist Party and judicial independence was considered an immoral, Western concept which had been denounced and rejected by China’s top leadership.

In November 2020 Judge Bell said the case against Shi could go ahead as Hebei had established a good arguable case that it was suing on a judgment of a court. There was, he said, no suggestion that the procedures or decision in the Chinese court had gone awry because of any untoward outside influence and justice appeared to have been done.

Appeals fail

As Shi had failed to torpedo the case, it now passed to Associate Judge Rachel Sussock who said she would only issue the summary judgement order if Hebei showed a clearcut case about which there was no real argument.

She found, in a judgment in October 2021, that it was arguable the Chinese court was not a court and that Shi might also have an argument about natural justice.

Hebei then applied to Judge Sussock for leave to appeal her decision but she declined.That rejection was appealed to the Court of Appeal which in November (2022) rejected the appeal.

It said the summary judgement application was not the way the issues in the case should be adjudicated. They should be heard in a full trial.

“As Mr Shi himself acknowledges, the proposed appeal raises issues of general or public importance involving as it does the enforcement of foreign debt and the interaction of the Chinese and New Zealand legal systems,” the Court of Appeal said.

“... there is in our view a compelling argument that a proper consideration of all the matters raised requires a full hearing where the disputed issues of both law and fact can be fully ventilated and explored. That in our assessment is simply not possible in a summary judgment context given the disputes in the evidence.”

The ball is now in Hebei’s court.