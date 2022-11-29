Big player in tiny home industry says dodgy operators are an industry-wide problem

Tiny homes are increasingly popular, and budget is often an issue, but the amount you'll need to pay can vary hugely.

There are too many cowboys in the tiny home building industry, one large player says.

Bryce Glover, from tiny home building company House Me, which manufactures about 500 tiny homes a year, says that unsustainable practices become obvious when companies fold, leaving customers in the lurch.

Glover, commenting after the liquidation this month of NZ Tiny Homes, says poor supply chain management is an issue across an “industry congested with 100-plus companies”.

However, industry expert Sharla May, who set up Tiny House Hub and whose organisation runs the annual Tiny House Expo, says all building companies have to deal with supply chain issues, and most in the tiny home sector are managing just fine.

“The ones that are folding are new businesses and they’re not managing themselves properly,” May says. “It’s tight and you have to be managing it well, but it’s still busy with lots of enquiries and [many] businesses are doing well.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jamie Cameron, co-founded NZ Tiny Homes in early 2020, but the company did not survive Covid.

Earlier this month, NZ Tiny Homes co-founder Jamie Cameron blamed constant supply chain issues and the rising cost of building materials for his business being put into liquidation.

“When you get constant delays and constant disruptions over the last two years you are constantly battling,” Cameron said. “I can’t believe the number of obstacles that have been thrown at us.”

Cameron said some building materials had “easily” increased in price by 50% or more since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supplied Olivia Reihana and Bryce Glover from tiny home manufacturer HouseMe.

Glover says supply chain issues are a “severe distraction” for small businesses.

“By way of contrast, HouseMe has a manufacturing focus. We have a team of almost 100 people.[...] We treat supply chain as an essential discipline.”

He says many companies are building vehicles, rather than homes compliant with the Building Code.

Supplied This 30 square metre HouseMe tiny home was the perfect solution for a pensioner north of Auckland.

“What comes with that is unlicensed tradespeople building non-compliant houses - as technically they’re building vehicles - and customers are getting burned left, right and centre.

“This is why there is a huge DIY following: anyone can create one, sell it, and call it a house.”

Several pieces of legislation relate to tiny homes, and tiny homes on wheels (THOW). MBIE published a guidance document in November 2021 with the aim of clarifying when a tiny house was a vehicle and when it was a building, and what rules therefore apply.

HouseMe units, which are a maximum of 42.5m2, leave the Auckland factory pre-consented and issued with a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC).

May says the issue of whether building consents are needed is completely separate.

She has published a list of things for people to consider when buying a new tiny home. Suggestions include asking how long the company has been in business, checking the Licensed Building Practitioner register, and requesting to see a tiny home that has been built for at least a year, by which time defects are likely to be evident.