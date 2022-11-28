Smaller homes than ever for Christchurch as units replace old houses

New homes built in Spreydon by Wolfbrook Developments. The suburb has had the most units approved in the city this year.

Units make up three-quarters of new homes approved for Christchurch this year, as demand for smaller properties continues to rise.

New homes in multi-unit developments are also getting smaller, averaging just under 100m² with two bedrooms each.

According to city council figures, the most prolific developers of units this year have been Williams Corporation, followed by Wolfbrook Residential and then Fletchers. Mike Greer Homes was the busiest developer of stand-alone houses.

Council consents for attached homes such as apartments, townhouses and terraces first outnumbered those for stand-alone houses in 2020, and reached 62% last year.

Prestons, which has a mix of freestanding and attached homes, is one of Christchurch's recently developed suburbs.

That percentage has steadily escalated, and 75% of new homes consents issued by the city council during 2022 have been for attached homes, the highest proportion ever.

New units consented this year averaged 99m² in size and cost an average of $260,000 to build, excluding land and other associated costs.

Stand-alone homes were twice as big, averaging about 197m² with three bedrooms and a $300,000 to $400,000 build price.

The Henderson basin – previously undeveloped land between Halswell and Westmorland – is the location of the most new freestanding houses. Spreydon was the top spot for units.

Robert Wright, head of building consents for the Christchurch council, said the growth in intensive housing was being driven by developers replacing single dwellings with multi-unit complexes.

He said this trend was happening mostly in the central city and inner suburbs such as Sydenham, Spreydon and Edgeware, which are zoned for medium-density housing.

Whether such development extends across the city, depends on the outcome of an investigation by a Government appointee into Christchurch’s housing situation.

The appointment was announced this month after the city council voted in September against loosening its density rules to meet new Government legislation aimed at boosting housing numbers.

Old houses are increasingly making way for new homes.

The past five years have already seen the number of consented units triple in Christchurch, and the overall number of new homes has doubled in that time to more than 5000 in the past year.

However, numbers have peaked after reaching a record high in March this year.

Housing construction in the past year has been worth $1.6 billion.

Matthew Horncastle, co-director of Williams Corporation, said while the market had slowed down, they had strong confidence in the Christchurch market as the city offers very good value and liveability.

About half the company’s customers are homeowners and half are investors.

Buyers wanted a good product from a known developer with a track record, he said.

“You can’t be sloppy. A home is a large purchase and people cannot afford for something to go wrong.”