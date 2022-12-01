No more nimbys? What new housing bill might mean for developers

A developer wanted to turn two properties at 69 and 71 Roberta Ave, Glendowie into 17 townhouses, but neighbours weren’t having it.

In July, a group of wealthy Auckland residents were able to stop 17 townhouses from being built, arguing that the development would "not be in keeping" with their front yards.

That's the sort of "nimbyism" that the Resource Management Act’s replacement, the Natural and Built Environment bill (NBA), is taking aim at, and for developer David Southcombe it can’t come soon enough.

He described the current process which allowed neighbours to stop his development in Glendowie as “farcical”.

“They’re happy for development anywhere in Auckland but their backyard. They grew up living on a quarter acre, and they’re trying to hold onto that.”

Southcombe said he was “boxing on” with the development and would see it done, but would not say if that meant challenging the ruling in court or changing the design and reapplying for resource consent.

In the meantime, he said it was first home buyers who had bought off the plan and were trying to get a foot in the suburb that had suffered.

Environment Minister David Parker has previously said the new NBA bill would address “taste-based nimby opposition which has stopped communities accommodating their growth aspirations”.

The key difference is the removal of protections for “amenity” which have been used to justify stopping housing.

Environmental lawyer Helen Andrews and planner Burnette O’Connor have welcomed the change but say the devil will be in the implementation.

One of the changes they’re most pleased about is how the neighbour objection process will be triggered.

The bill requires regional plans to specifically set out under what circumstances an application will be publicly notified, theoretically taking the decision-making out of the hands of council staff.

Developers can also challenge the decision for public notification in the Environment Court, which could stop an objection process in its tracks.

However, the NBA will see the creation of environmental limits and targets, which could restrict development in unforeseen ways.

“Unless the targets are black and white then I don’t think we’ll be much further ahead than what we were. How this bill will simplify consents is still anyone’s guess,” O’Connor said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Glendowie is an affluent East Auckland suburb that does not suffer newcomers easily, submissions on a development consent revealed.

The NBA will require councils to have a compliance monitoring strategy, and extends them the power to revoke consents, issue larger fines and prohibits insurance companies from paying non-compliance fines.

Councils will even be able to revoke existing consents if they cause “harm to the natural environment” in a way that is out of step with new regional plans.

Other notable points in the NBA include giving “public good” organisations including fire stations and port operators the ability to issue notices of requirement to compulsorily acquire land.

A fast tracking process similar to what had been introduced during the pandemic will also allow housing and infrastructure consents to be rushed through at the discretion of the Minister for the Environment.