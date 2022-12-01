By the numbers: Here's what the latest update tells us about NZ's housing market downturn

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

Falling house prices and rising mortgage rates mean doom and gloom have surrounded the housing market for months.

The Reserve Bank’s official cash rate hike, and predictions of recession and rising unemployment, last week added to the negative view of the market.

But CoreLogic has just released its latest house price index, and it suggested the downturn might be starting to ease.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the property research company’s latest figures, and what they tell us about the market.

-0.6%

The national average price dropped by 0.6% to $958,622 in November compared to a month earlier, according to the index. That’s less than half of the 1.3% drop recorded the month before, and the 1.5% monthly drop in September.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said it was evidence of a slowing trend in price falls, which could also be seen in Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton.

Prices in Christchurch and Tauranga remained flat, while Dunedin’s lifted by 0.3%.

The decline in the rate of price falls nationally was also apparent in the quarterly figures. In November, the quarterly fall was 3.3%, compared to 4.5% in October.

Kathryn George/Stuff The rate house prices are falling at is starting to ease.

Goodall said signs of moderation in falls would be encouraging to mortgage-holders, but he was cautious of it being a false dawn.

“Many sales transactions are likely to have occurred before the recent round of pessimism hit the market, following the renewed expectations of increasing interest rates.”

-2.9%

The ongoing price falls have also left November’s national average price 2.9% lower than it was at the same time last year.

Prices hit a peak late last year, and they have been in decline ever since. CoreLogic has previously said it expects prices to fall 20% from their peak by the end of next year.

-15.9%

Wellington price falls were slowing on a monthly basis, but the region’s falls were outpacing those of other centres, and it remained the epicentre of the downturn, Goodall said.

The region recorded a 15.9% annual drop in November. That left the region’s average price at $937,870.

It was Porirua that had the biggest deterioration in prices, down 4.7% over the month, and 8.7% over the quarter to $826,772. That was the largest monthly and quarterly declines of any urban area, Goodall said.

“But persistent falls in Lower Hutt, an area that has seen significant development of townhouses, has culminated in prices being 19.4% down on the same time last year.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says as long as interest rates keep rising, prices are likely to keep falling.

-4.3%

In Auckland, it was the old Auckland City council area that had the biggest annual price fall, down 4.3% to an average of $1.5 million.

Across the Auckland region the average price was down 3.1% annually to $1.3m, but its monthly rate of decline slowed to 0.6% in November.

Goodall said prices continued to track lower across the entire region, although the average prices in the outer areas of both Rodney and Franklin remained above where they were last year.

“The signs of moderation in value falls were common across Auckland though, with Auckland City actually producing the best result of ‘only’ a 0.2% fall over the month.”

Supplied Queenstown’s average house price is now $1.6 million.

$1.6 million

There were some divergent results across the smaller centres, but Queenstown prices continued to hold up better than elsewhere.

The town’s average price was up 6.2% annually, and 0.2% over the month, to $1.6m in November. It was the most expensive in the country.

New Plymouth’s prices also remained strong, up 6.2% annually to $734,049 last month.

But prices in the central/lower North Island and Hawke’s Bay were weaker. In Hastings, Whanganui, Palmerston North and Napier, prices were down by roughly 5% or more since August, Goodall said.

50%

CoreLogic’s latest figures showed 50% of income was required to service an 80% mortgage on the average house price.

It meant that while falling prices were starting to improve many affordability measures, persistently increasing interest rates were affecting mortgage serviceability, Goodall said.

“As long as interest rates continue to increase, it’s likely prices will continue to fall. The question is at what point will the Reserve Bank become concerned enough about falling prices and an upcoming recession to pull back in the inflation war.”