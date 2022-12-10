Radical rethink necessary to rebalance housing demand

"The housing crisis exists here", said Minister Megan Woods as she announced a funding boost for "building blocks" such as roads and pipes to get more homes in Hamilton - and around the country.

Housing affordability challenges are greatest in the country’s holiday destinations, and a national rebalancing of demand is needed, one property commentator says.

Attention tended to focus on the impact of the housing crisis on the main centres, but Thames-Coromandel was the least affordable district, according to new research by international property consultancy JLL.

It looked at affordability based on the ratio between median prices and household earnings, and found that in Thames-Coromandel the median house price was 14 times the median household income.

That made the district the least affordable in the country, and while Auckland was the second least affordable with a ratio of 11.0, many of the 10 most unaffordable districts were popular holiday locations.

Kaipara, Kāpiti Coast, and the Far North rounded out the top five with ratios of 10.5, 10.5 and 10.4 respectively. Tauranga city and Queenstown-Lakes were the sixth and seventh least affordable, at 9.8 and 9.4.

JLL strategic consultancy head Jonathan Manns said affordability challenges were most acute in holiday locations because wages were lower, but demand was high as local people faced additional competition from second-home and holiday-rental owners.

Auckland’s high house prices impacted on its affordability, but it did have better employment options and higher wages, he said.

“Conversely, the most affordable areas tend to be those that are least accessible.

Stuff Thames-Coromandel is the least affordable district in the country, JLL says.

“In these often remote and largely rural economies, where demand is often limited and localised, the gap between wages and house prices is typically much smaller.”

The most affordable districts were Grey and then Westland in West Coast, with ratios of 3.6 and 4.6. Gore, Southland and Ashburton also had ratios of under 5.

People living in the North Island faced greater affordability challenges than those living in the South Island, with seven of the 10 most affordable districts in the South Island.

But earnings had not kept pace with rising house prices and this had made it significantly harder for first time buyers to get onto the housing ladder generally, the research found.

It showed that based on a 20% deposit requirement, the deposit needed to purchase a median home increased from $70,500 in 2011 to $173,800 in 2022. The total borrowing required to provide an 80% mortgage rose from $282,000 to $695,200.

Manns said that to address the problems of affordability and supply, it was necessary to radically reframe the issue, and shift demand to areas with available and affordable housing stock.

“We need to better align support for employment with housing affordability and the provision of new homes to get a more equal balance of homes and jobs across the country.”

“It is a big challenge because there are just a few major economic centres, particularly Auckland, and that is where the pull is.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff JLL strategic consultancy head Jonathan Manns says a national policy of spatial rebalancing should be adopted.

But it could be done with a national policy of spatial rebalancing, which would provide the platform to direct future spending and economic decision-making, he said.

“If it were to focus on stimulating growth outside Auckland and Wellington, across both the North and South islands, it could enhance demand elsewhere and breathe new life into these communities.

“This would mitigate the need for larger settlements to require ever larger investments in infrastructure, reinforcing the pressure upon them to grow.”

Manns said it was time to adopt a strategic, mission-oriented approach to the housing crisis, as the current model was not working.

“We need to think differently about everything from the way we direct growth, support communities and build cities to the type and tenure of homes we live in.”

Planning reforms, shared-ownership, build-to-rent and improved access to finance for building companies were the options suggested in the discussion paper that accompanied the research, he said.

“We need to reframe the conversation towards solutions, not only around what’s proposed, but other ideas and initiatives we could implement to tackle the challenge head on.”