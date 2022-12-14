Too infamous for ingenuity? Lake Alice water tower back on the market after five years

Scott Phillips, left, and Trudy Reeves had planned to turn the tower into accommodation, but have now listed it for sale.

A landmark building with connections to a grim past is back on the market.

The water tower that once supplied the Lake Alice psychiatric hospital near Bulls in Rangitīkei has been listed for sale.

The hospital closed in the 1990s and has since been demolished, but there have been numerous accounts of torture and abuse at the hospital’s adolescent unit, which operated in the 1970s.

The water tower and pump building, across the road from the former hospital site, are all that remain.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The water tower is the last remnant of the Lake Alice psychiatric hospital.

Whanganui couple Scott Phillips and Trudy Reeves bought the building, which sits on about 1800 square-metres of land, in 2017 for about $20,000 above the asking price of $99,000. They have now re-listed it on Trade Me with a rateable value of $150,000.

It was the seventh most popular property on the site five years ago, gathering almost 40,000 views before it sold within 10 days.

The couple had planned to turn it into accommodation but now needed to sell it to help cover the costs of another project.

Phillips said it was an iconic building and it’s what people identified with Lake Alice. Built in 1946, the tower is 23 metres tall and is clearly visible from the nearby State Highway 3.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Phillips and Reeves were looking to turn the tower into a home with three bedrooms and living spaces over four floors.

He grew up in Whanganui and knew the history of Lake Alice, but Reeves became more aware of it when the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry started.

As part of the couple’s investigation into the property they sought an engineering assessment, a geotechnical report, a topographical survey, a sewerage assessment and fire assessment report.

They had been through a couple of different ideas with architects about how to best turn the tower into accommodation.

“We've done our due diligence when we were looking at turning it into a home,” Reeves said.

TVNZ Not bad for a bloke who left school at 15 - this is James Davis' new "water tower" house in Waikanae. (First published November 2022)

Phillips said their architect contacted local iwi about the building and there were no issues.

“It’s the first thing I looked at, is it going to need to be blessed.”

They had done research and found no evidence of anything untoward occurring in the tower.

“People are saying knock it down because of the bad juju. The bad juju is over there [across the road].”

He said there was no eerie feeling and he was happy for it to become a memorial if that’s what the new owner wanted.

“The past exists. No-one bulldozed Auschwitz or the Killing Fields. How we remember it I don't know.”

Supplied The Lake Alice hospital before its demolition in the 2010s.

The couple had been through lots of ideas about how to make it liveable, including lining the walls and installing an external staircase.

At the moment the only way to get up the tower is a ladder inside.

“I am really heartbroken. I wanted to make this my house.”

They had thought about living in it and also renting rooms through Airbnb, or hiring it as a wedding venue.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Scott Phillips on top of the 23-metre tower, which has 360-degree views.

They had planned to have a lounge and kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the second floor, their bedroom on the third floor and a lounge and kitchen in the large water tank at the top.

“At the moment it’s mainly occupied by pigeons.”

The roof is accessible and the building has 360-degree views with views of Mt Ruapehu and Taranaki Maunga.

Phillips believed there would be an interesting group of potential buyers.

“There could be some eccentric people where money is no object and they say ‘hey I could be that person’ and spend a few million on it and have a massive holiday home.

“I picture Peter Jackson watching planes take off from Ōhakea [air force base]. Someone could put a caravan there.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff At the moment the tower is occupied by pigeons.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said the “Rapunzel-like tower looks like it needs some good old Kiwi ingenuity to create it into a home or B&B”.

“Coming complete with plans to make this into a home, we reckon this property could be a Grand Design in the making and wish the vendors all the best with the sale.”

The buyer would need to apply for resource consent to convert the tower to a dwelling.