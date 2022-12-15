Auctioneer who declined $500 bid had an expired registration

Auctioneer turns down bid and proceeds to sell property for less

A Hamilton auctioneer who refused to sell a property for $500 more because he said “I can’t make out my commission on that” was operating on an expired registration.

Lugtons auctioneer Campbell Turner was within his rights to refuse the bid, for the Hyde Ave property that went to auction on November 23.

The final call was for $492,000, but when an agent on the phone with her bidder offered $500 more, taking the price to $492,500, Turner declined the bid because he could only calculate his commission in $1000 increments.

But Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) manager registration and licensing Gary Parsons said Turner’s registration as an auctioneer had expired.

“Mr Turners registration expired on 31 August 2022 as indicated on the public register.”

Under the Auctioneers Act, any person who carries on business as an auctioneer needs to be registered.

On the MBIE website it still said Turner was registered despite it being expired, but Parsons said that had now been changed.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Lugtons auctioneer Campbell Turner was within his rights to refuse the bid, for the Hyde Ave property that went to auction on November 23 – but his registration had expired.

“The ‘registration status’ on the public register was incorrect, and it has been updated to show that Mr Turners registration has expired.”

MBIE was responsible for registering auctioneers, while the Commerce Commission and police were responsible for investigating them.

Commission fair trading general manager Vanessa Horne said the Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct and false representations, which applied to all types of auctions conducted by auctioneers.

”If an auctioneer is representing that [they are] operating with a licence or registration, when in fact they are not, then this could be misleading and a breach of the Fair Trading Act.”

The commission has not received any enquiries about Turner, she said.

Turner and Lugtons did not respond when approached for comment.

It is understood they have been told not to speak to media, but the company was investigating the incident.

The Real Estate Authority (REA) investigates complaints regarding auctioneers and agents, but a spokesperson previously said it could not comment on specific situations that could be the subject of a complaint.

Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat said real estate auctions icould be conducted either by real estate professionals licensed by the authority, or by auctioneers registered with MBIE – and only licensed real estate professionals could facilitate any direct negotiations between bidders and vendors.

The real estate licensee responsible for the sale has a range of obligations under the Real Estate regulatory framework, including regarding disclosure and the sale and purchase agreement.

“If a formerly licensed real estate professional conducted an auction after their licence had expired, been suspended or cancelled, and was not a registered auctioneer, this could raise an issue of whether it was unlicensed real estate agency work,” she said.

“If a real estate licensee engages an auctioneer to run an auction, REA expects the licensee to ensure that the auctioneer holds a current valid registration with MBIE, or is a licensed real estate professional.

Whether these kinds of issues could lead to a real estate transaction being unwound is primarily a matter of law rather professional conduct regulation and would depend on the specific circumstances of the case, she said.