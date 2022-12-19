By the numbers: The rental market at year’s end

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures.

New Zealand’s national median weekly rent remains at an all-time high, after rents climbed steadily all year, new Trade Me Property figures show.

While rental markets in Auckland and Wellington have eased slightly, rents continued to weigh heavily on squeezed household budgets, and recent Stats NZ rental figures suggest the pressure will not lift any time soon.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the latest rental data, and what it tells us about the market at year’s end.

$580

Trade Me Property’s latest rental price index has just been released, and it shows the national median rent was $580 a week, for the second month in a row, in November.

It was a 4% increase on the same time last year, and left the median matching the all-time high first recorded in April this year, Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said. It lagged the general rate of inflation, which topped 7%.

The increases in the national median had slowed compared to last year, he said. “Last year it jumped by $45 in 12 months, whereas this year it has only increased by $10 since January.”

“But if we take a closer look at the numbers, there was a lot of variety around the country, with most of the regions seeing rents boom, while Auckland and Wellington saw no year-on-year growth.”

14%

Nelson/Tasman and Taranaki had the biggest rent increases in the country, with the median rent in both regions up by 14% annually. It left Nelson/Tasman’s median rent at a record high of $570, while Taranaki’s median was $530.

Stuff The national median weekly rent was at a record $580 for the second month in a row in November.

Manawatū/Whanganui rents also increased significantly, up 13% to a new all-time high of $540.

Of the main centres, Christchurch had the biggest rent growth, with its median weekly rent up 9% annually to $510.

Marlborough, Wellington and Auckland were the only regions where rents decreased, rather than increased. In Marlborough and Wellington rents dropped 7% and 3% respectively, while in Auckland they remained flat.

$600

Auckland, Wellington, and Bay of Plenty were the most expensive regions to rent in. They all now have a median weekly rent of $600.

While the Auckland region’s median dropped back from $610 in October, the most expensive district to rent in was the North Shore with a median of $650.

In the Wellington region, Porirua and Upper Hutt tied as the most expensive districts in November, with a median weekly rent of $650.

6%

The number of rental properties available has increased, with listings nationwide up 6% annually in November. Supply has now increased year-on-year for eight months in a row.

The biggest increases were in the lower North Island, with rental listings up 38% in Manawatū/Whanganui and 39% in Wellington.

Lloyd said that while supply was up, nationwide demand was down 5% annually in November, with the biggest drops in demand recorded in Nelson/Tasman, down 29%, and Wellington, down 19%.

“So long as supply floods the market and demand remains down, we should expect to see rents hold or even cool in the coming months.”

Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says if supply increases and demand is down, rent will hold or even cool.

4%

While Trade Me had the national median up by 4% on last year, that median is for new tenancies. Stats NZ measures rent increases in new tenancies, and in the entire rental market, including existing tenancies.

Stats NZ’s latest rental price index dhowed rents across the entire market up 4% in the year to November, and by 0.2% on October.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said the monthly increase was not massive, but it was a little higher than normally seen at this time of year and followed a run of larger-than-usual increases.

“That raises the risk of larger-than-usual rent increases as we head into the summer months when we tend to see many rentals rolling over and larger increases in rents.”

In annual terms, rents were already running 4% higher than this time last year, and that rise in household rents was adding to the pressure on many households’ budgets, he said.

2.8%

For investors, the rise in rents, alongside the drop in house prices, has led to a slight increase in the national average rental yield.

It was 2.8% in November, up from 2.6% in July, according to CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson.

He said the suburb with the highest gross rental yield was Cobden in Grey on the West Coast, at 7.7%, while Herne Bay in Auckland had the lowest gross rental yield with 1.0%.

A gross yield was the measure of rental income a property generated against its purchase price, but it did not take into account any costs, such as tax, insurance or maintenance.