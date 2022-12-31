New Year Honours: Mark Dunajtschik a knight just 3 years after becoming a 'Kiwi'

Sir Mark Dunajtschik has received a knighthood in the New Year honours for his services to philanthropy. He is pictured here at the Wellington Gold Awards in 2022.

He’s received just about every major business award in Wellington and now the man who bankrolled the capital's new children's hospital has been handed international recognition with a knighthood for services to philanthropy.

Sir Mark Dunajtschik, 87, said the title “was not a total surprise” because he was offered an honour in 2019 but declined as the hospital building, Te Wao Nui, was not complete.

“I don't believe in people gaining recognition on a pledge. I wanted to finish the job and the finish the job is finished. And it's there in all its glory.

“So naturally, I’m happy to receive it.”

Together with his life partner Dorothy Spotswood, Dunajtschik donated $53m towards the $116m children’s hospital and child health service, which opened in September.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood at the opening of Te Wao Nui in September 2022.

Despite voicing frustration at the pace of the children’s hospital build, Dunajtschik has begun another philanthropic project with health authorities, pledging up to $60 million to replace Te Whare Ahura Mental Health Centre in the Hutt Valley.

Asked how Te Whare Ahura was going, he said: “It is progressing as fast as things controlled by government can.”

The project “should be finished by 2024”.

Dunajtschik and Spotswood made their millions in property – at one time they had 434 tenants between them across various flats and buildings.

His sympathy for the sick began when he spent time living in a home for people with physical and mental disabilities, as it was the only accommodation he could find.

SUPPLIED Philanthropist and property developer Mark Dunajtschik received The Dominion Post Tribute to an Icon Award at the 2022 Gold Awards in Wellington.

“I lived for years in one room with 24 severely handicapped people and that made me appreciate when you are born with a healthy body and functioning mind, you are blessed.

“Both the children's hospital and the mental health [facility] is for people in that situation because they were unfortunate in life. They need to be supported.”

Dunajtschik was born in Yugoslavia to German parents. He emigrated to New Zealand from Germany in the 1950s and spent about 62 years on a resident's visa until being granted New Zealand citizenship about three years ago.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Life and business partners Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood in their central Wellington office.

Although he has already collected a slew of local awards in recent years, including the Wellington Business Icon Award and Wellingtonian of the Year, Dunajtschik was extra chuffed with the latest honour, given its prestige.

“It's a natural tendency to be pleased to know that people think good of you.”