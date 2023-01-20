Offered $150k less, still got the property: buyers are in the driver's seat

Investors who needed a loan to buy their next property made up only 21% of all property purchases in the last quarter of 2022, the lowest portion on record.

When Elliot Winstanley​ viewed his most recent investment property in Māngere, Auckland, the owners wanted $700,000.

He offered a sum in the mid-500,000s and was accepted.

Winstanley said buyers were now in the driver’s seat, any FOMO (fear of missing out) or pressure to settle quickly had faded, and he was comfortable to take his time over any prospective purchase.

That meant more time for due diligence, and also the freedom to make a few “cheeky” low-ball offers.

READ MORE:

* Market mood changes as real estate standoff emerges

* First-home buyers take record share of house purchases

* Hot property market at turning point, Corelogic says



He said there was little panic in the market yet. Real estate agents were more eager, often pushing to get an offer on paper, but there was not a feeling of desperation.

Most vendors who did not need to sell meanwhile were content to leave their homes on the market, in the hope their expectations would be met.

Another advantage of the current market was that buyers were now at liberty to put conditions into sale and purchase agreements, such as due diligence and disclosure requirements, or conditions that the seller provide a Healthy Homes certificate.

Supplied Elliot Winstanley says he can tell when someone bought recently, because they have price expectations that are unrealistic.

“On offers we are putting in, we are putting in half a dozen clauses, you know, because we’re just happy.”

“We have a bit more leniency now, with it being a slightly colder market, and I guess every offer is being quite well considered.”

Two years ago, Winstanley said such conditions would probably have been “overlooked in a heartbeat, because they would have had eight other offers on paper when the real estate agent was showing”.

Winstanley has two properties on the Kāpiti Coast, and went unconditional on the Māngere property at the start of January.

The objective is to do the property up, add value, and potentially sell on once the market recovers.

Winstanley’s perspective of the market is mirrored in that of CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall’s.

He said homebuyers were effectively "on strike" as they played the waiting game, knowing they were likely to get cheaper prices a month later.

Google Street View Winstanley plans to do a full remodel of the Māngere property, including extending the kitchen into the laundry, to make a multipurpose pantry area.

“Throughout 2022 we did see this power switch to the buyer,” he said.

“At the moment you could say they are very much on strike. There is no need for them to act in this market when prices are falling.”

He said buyers had to be conscious of rising interest rates, but generally they could “step back, go on strike, not make those purchases, knowing if they wait another month they can potentially get a better deal”.

“They are using that power to the best of their advantage.”

The current market was not benefitting every buyer group equally, however.

While first home buyers and cash-rich investors appeared to be in the driver’s seat, investors requiring loans appeared to be losing market share as they struggle under new stricter lending rules.

“In December they picked up 20.4% of sales. An all-time low for them.”

“This really shows they are struggling with the increasing interest rate environment, credit restrictions, and changes to interest deductibility rules as well which is really keeping them back from buying more property.”

Investors who did not need finance were picking up more sales, making up 14.9% of sales in December.

First home buyers were also securing more properties, with the group making up 25.3% of sales in the same month.

CoreLogic’s buyer classification data is based on the names appearing on home titles.

Goodall’s statements were backed up by Real Estate Institute figures released on Wednesday, which showed sales were down, the number of properties on the market were up, and prices continued to fall.

House sales fell to their lowest December level since 1995, and Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said buyer caution was evident in the drop in sales.

Median sale prices were down 12% nationally, while Reinz’s house price index, which was adjusted to account for the type of properties selling, showed a 14% fall in prices.

The Wellington region again had the biggest price decrease, down 20.2% to $790,000 from $990,000, while the Auckland region’s median price decreased by 18% to $1.05 million from $1.28m last year.