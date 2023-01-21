Williams Corporation converts unsold townhouses into Airbnbs

First homebuyers were told to get in quick – this Williams Corporation development, on Biddle Cres in Lower Hutt, was selling out quickly. Months later, six townhouses from the developments are unsold – and instead listed on Airbnb.

Embattled housing developer Williams Corporation is making a buck converting some of its unsold townhouses into Airbnbs.

On Biddle Cres, in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā, six townhouses operate as short-term accommodation on Airbnb. Each of them is still owned by Williams Corp, despite the 30-townhouse development being labelled “sold out” on the company’s website.

Drive just three minutes to Milne Cres, and you’ll find another five Airbnbs – still owned by the company, within another supposedly sold-out development.

More sites on Johnston Grove and Macky St – both within a few minutes’ drive – also include signposted Airbnbs.

“It feels like we’re living in a motel, rather than a residential development,” said one Biddle Cres homebuyer, who didn’t want to be named for fear of blowback from Williams Corp.

He believed the company had implied the development would be “largely owner-occupied” and was nearly sold out.

“That actually influenced our decision. We thought: ‘obviously they’re selling fast, we need to get in quickly’.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Other townhouses, minutes away on Milne Cres, are also listed on Airbnb.

Williams Corp denies misleading buyers – and says its decision to put some townhouses on Airbnb indicates good business savvy.

“The Airbnb option usually provides us with a higher return than a long-term rental would,” managing director Blair Chappell​ said.

“It’s about being smart with your product and smart with your business. Does it make sense to leave some homes completely empty, generating no revenue?”

The six Biddle Cres townhouses once had committed buyers – but “settlement issues” resulted in the sales falling through.

“They were actually sold – our marketing at the time was factually correct.”

SUPPLIED Williams Corporation managing directors Blair Chappell, right, and Matthew Horncastle on the firm's private jet.

Those bad deals come at an inopportune time for Williams Corp. In November, the beleaguered developer offered some staff members voluntary redundancy, amid a sales slump.

A month later, Matthew Horncastle​, the company’s other managing director, made headlines for sharing sexist musings on social media. Both managing directors have been criticised for leading private jet lifestyles.

In Christchurch, where Williams Corp is based, there are several other Airbnbs, located within central-city townhouse sites developed by the company, including on Madras St and Durham St North. One such listing is titled “high roller luxury casino suite”.

Williams Corp no longer owns those townhouses – a property title search revealing a bevvy of different owners.

Yet, the Airbnbs in Christchurch and Lower Hutt are linked by a common entity: Ohana Property. The company manages the townhouse-based accommodation in both cities, but has no discernible links to Williams Corp, in terms of directors or shareholders.

STUFF The Christchurch City Council plans to place new rules on people renting out their homes to short-term visitors. (First published December 2020)

Chappell called the common management a coincidence – with the privately owned listings “not related to us”. Nor did this indicate a sales pipeline, channelling investors towards Airbnb, he said.

In 2020, Christchurch City Council ordered Williams Corp to scrub inappropriate Airbnb appraisals from its promotional materials.

Ohana Property operations manager Andreas Cooper​ estimates the company manages 10 Airbnbs for the developer.

When told that a Stuff reporter had counted more than 20 Ohana signs on townhouses throughout its Lower Hutt developments, Cooper clarified several more were “coming online soon”.

The initiative first launched in Christchurch, he said.

“My understanding is that these are properties they are holding personally. We started doing it for them in Christchurch – again, we had one or two properties they were holding personally – and we made pretty good returns.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Several Airbnbs are active in Christchurch-based Williams Corp developments – including this townhouse on Durham St North.

Lower Hutt-based real estate agent Shane Brockelbank​, from Professionals Redcoats, said townhouses were still selling in the city, often to first homebuyers utilising the Kāinga Ora first home grant.​

It was easy for an out-of-town developer to struggle, when holding firm to unrealistic price points, he said. “Especially on one-or-two bedroom units without car parks.”

Brockelbank said Williams Corp might decide to use a little-tested loophole, re-listing the Airbnbs later as new builds – a move that would likely be legal, so long as the properties were vacant, and listed within six months of code of compliance being issued.

Chappell suggested the company would re-list the townhouses at some point, disclosing to potential buyers that they had already been used as short-term rentals.

There wasn’t necessarily huge demand for Airbnbs in Taitā, Chappell said. However, hotel accommodation in Wellington City was expensive – and the listings filled a cost-effective niche.

Housing advocate Lachlan Patterson​ said the situation highlighted how housing needed to be taken away from “the whims of private developers”.

He ran for Wellington City Council last year, partly on a platform calling for regulation of the Airbnb market. “With the border reopened, we’re going to see much more demand for Airbnbs, at the expense of renters and homebuyers.”

Councils needed to enforce commercial rates for Airbnb, Patterson said, like the kind accommodation providers such as hotels and motels were required to pay.