Govt takes action against landlords: Here are the biggest fines of 2022

Mouldy homes, rotten floorboards and unlodged bonds: here are the worst landlords of 2022.

No insulation, cold, damp and mouldy homes exacerbating existing health conditions, rotten floorboards and unlodged bonds all landed landlords massive fines last year.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) went in to bat for the tenants of seven landlords after negotiations with them proved futile.

MBIE’s Tenancy Compliance and Investigations Team (TCIT) tried to work with landlords to encourage and strengthen compliance with the Residential Tenancies Act and the Healthy Homes Standards, national manager Brett Wilson said.

”Where breaches are particularly egregious or landlords are uncooperative, we will act, including seeking penalties through the Tenancy Tribunal, to hold landlords to account and to support tenants where resolution outside of the tribunal is not possible.”

Here are the landlords that copped the biggest fines for their dodgy rentals.

RJRAW Ltd

RJRAW Ltd was renting old weatherboard homes in Kaikōura without essential items like smoke alarms and insulation, which have been requirements for all rentals under the Residential Tenancies Act for several years.

RJRAW had bought the properties with the intention of redeveloping them, but the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake put those plans on hold, and the company became something of an “incidental” landlord.

TCIT became involved following concerns raised by Immigration New Zealand investigators who had visited some of the properties, as the properties were tenanted by immigrants.

During their investigations they found several properties poorly maintained and lacking insulation and smoke alarms.

Statements required to accompany tenancy agreements were also not provided.

STUFF If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

The tribunal ruled although an “incidental” landlord, ignorance of the law was no defence.

The tribunal adjudicator awarded the tenants a total of $7600 for breaches of the Residential Tenancy Act, including intentionally failing to provide compliant smoke alarms, failing to install insulation, failing to complete maintenance and failing to complete and provide appropriate insulation statements.

Jonathan Brown

Landlord Jonathan Brown failed to maintain in a reasonable state a property he was renting to tenants , and failed to appoint a New Zealand agent while residing overseas.

A TCIT investigator gave evidence of finding two elderly men living in the cold, damp, mouldy Dunedin home. It had leaks in the roof, which had resulted in ceiling plaster giving way or bulging in some rooms.

There were also issues with the oven, toilet and broken windows. A property management company withdrew its services after Brown refused to agree to necessary maintenance work.

Supplied A Tenancy Compliance and Investigations investigator found two elderly male tenants living in a cold, damp, mouldy Dunedin address that had leaks in the roof. (File photo)

A daughter of one of the men gave evidence about the lack of maintenance and how this had affected her father’s significant health conditions.

An occupational therapist had assessed the property and recommended an entry ramp and support handles be installed. However, Brown’s approval could not be obtained, delaying the work.

After her father sustained several injuries from falls, she and her husband installed the equipment at their own cost. Her father’s health deteriorated, and weeks later he was hospitalised and later died.

The tribunal acknowledged that the tenant ultimately died from pre-existing medical conditions, but believed it was likely his condition was exacerbated by the conditions in the property.

The tribunal awarded $12,000 in exemplary damages and compensation to the tenants (estate of the deceased tenant) and $689.86 to be paid to MBIE to cover costs involved in the proceedings.

Results Realty and the Khokhlov Family Trust

Results Realty (trading as Ray White New Brighton) was landlord for two properties and the agent for a third owned by the Khoklov Family Trust in Christchurch.

Two of the properties had rotten or missing floorboards, as well as excessive moisture. They were subsequently demolished.

The tribunal found that the landlord failed to provide and maintain the premises in a reasonable state of repair; insulate the premises; and failed to comply with all health and safety requirements.

The tribunal awarded $7000 in exemplary damages against Results Realty and the Khokhlov Family Trust for failing to maintain all three premises in a reasonable state of repair; and another $4500 in exemplary damages for failing to provide underfloor insulation.

It also awarded $2000 in compensation to tenants of the two worst-affected properties, and $800 compensation to the tenant of the third.

Finally, it ordered Results Realty alone to pay $450 in exemplary damages for false or misleading and/or non-compliant insulation statements for two of the properties.

John Robert Jones

Jones was the landlord of a Northland farm shed which was being rented out as living quarters.

At the tribunal hearing he conceded it was an unlawful residential dwelling as he did not have the necessary consents for residential tenancies.

The tribunal considered medical evidence of the landlord’s health and attempts to make the premises more liveable, in ordering him to refund 50% of the rent ($15,120) as well as some costs, $15,489.28 in total.

Llewellyn Burchell

Llewellyn Burchell was the landlord of a North Shore property.

The tenant had at one point received money from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to pay the rent and Burchell therefore argued that the rental was exempt from the Residential Tenancies Act.

The tribunal disagreed, saying that just because MSD paid towards a tenant’s rent the tenancy did not automatically qualify for an emergency or transitional housing exemption from the act.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An Auckland landlord was ordered to pay his tenant their bond back and fined $750 for not lodging it with the Bond Centre. (Generic file photo)

The tenant moved out of the property in late 2021 but had not received his bond back as Burchell had not lodged it with the Bond Centre as he was required to do.

TCIT investigators also had difficulties obtaining information and engaging with Burchell, who did not provide any information requested of him.

The tribunal ordered Burchell to reimburse the bond of $960 and awarded exemplary damages of $750 for failure to lodge a bond, $750 for failure to provide information to MBIE, and $900 for entering a prohibited transaction.

Results Reality Limited

The biggest fine was for Results Reality Limited, with an out-of-court settlement to tenants equating to $54,995.

MBIE was unable to share further information, as there was an ongoing matter in the tribunal.