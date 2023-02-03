The award-winning home, the pool, and the legal stoush

The Tasman District Council found fencing for a home pool was not compliant, after finding it complied twice before.

A council has had to fork out almost $300,000 after a swimming pool fence inspected multiple times was found to be non-compliant years later.

The issue arose after the Tasman District Council issued a code compliance certificate for the swimming pool at the property in Wakefield, about 25km from Nelson, in 2006.

That home was built on a 2.9ha lifestyle block, and won several awards including local category winner in the Master Builders House of the Year awards 2007, and a Resene Colour Award.

Two years later couple Louise Buchanan and Keith Marshall, who was appointed chief executive of the Nelson City Council in 2008, bought the property for $780,000.

READ MORE:

* Toddler's death by drowning in family swimming pool was 'preventable' - coroner

* Council backs down on floor policy after legal threat from builders

* Nelson homes win big at House of the Year



Colin Smith Former Nelson City Council chief executive Keith Marshall.

The council inspected the pool in 2009, and again in 2012. On both of those occasions it complied under the Fencing of Swimming Pools Act 1987.

The couple, who wanted to downsize before retirement, put the property on the market in 2019.

The pool, and the gates and doors that led to it, had not changed during their ownership, a High Court decision released this week, said.

The council again inspected the pool, and this time found its fencing did not comply.

On November 14, 2019, the council sent the couple a letter advising the property was not compliant, because the pool barrier was non-compliant. The failed items included the doors opening into the pool area from the house, studio and garage did not self-close/self-latch, while the east gate did not self-close/self-latch.

In December 2021, the couple applied for a building consent for remediation work which was installed in 2022, and it passed its final inspection in June 2022.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Southland District Council building compliance team leader Simon Tonkin says gates on pool fences have been the main point of failure during pool inspections.

However, the couple said the required remediation destroyed the central design feature of the house, ruining the character of the property.

The couple said the experience had impacted them. Marshall, who resigned from his Nelson role in 2012, sought “some public accountability of the council despite believing that, consequently, no other council will likely employ him as a chief executive again”.

That led to Buchanan and Marshall starting proceedings against the district council for negligence, negligent misstatement, and breach of a statutory duty, with a hearing held in July last year.

Justice Matthew Palmer found the council owed the pair a duty to undertake the 2009 and 2012 pool inspections with “reasonable skill and care, which it breached”. He awarded damages of $270,000, including $25,000 general damages, plus interest and costs.

“If the council had not been negligent, Ms Buchanan and Mr Marshall would not have had to fund the cost of remediating the property,” he noted.

The council, it was also noted, did not apologise until the first day of trial, two-and-a-half years after the legal matters first arose