Meth in rentals debate ignites again: Is Govt's proposed standard too high?

A property management industry group’s submission on proposed new meth contamination regulations has been described as “misinformation” by critics.

Back in the mid 2010s, a fear of meth contamination gripped the country, and many rental properties with low levels of contamination were pulled from the market to go through costly, extensive remediations.

It left many landlords tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket, and led to many tenants losing their homes.

A 2018 report by Sir Peter Gluckman, then the Prime Minister's chief science adviser, put an end to the situation when it recommended a contamination level 10 times higher than that in the existing national standard should be adopted.

Gluckman’s report said there was no evidence of harm to human health from “third-hand” exposure to meth residue on walls in rental homes where the drug had been smoked.

Since then, confusion has reigned because Kainga Ora and the Tenancy Tribunal adopted Gluckman’s recommended standard of 15 micrograms per square metre before decontamination was required, while insurance companies stuck to the existing standard of 1.5 micrograms per square metre.

Now, five years after the Gluckman report, the Government is consulting on its proposals for new regulations around meth contamination in rental housing.

The regulations recommend the maximum acceptable and inhabitable levels of meth contamination in housing, and detail requirements for testing and decontamination processes.

SUPPLIED Envirocheck forensic consultants cleaning a meth contaminated property.

But a property managers’ industry group has claimed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) proposals are “diabolical”, and "playing Russian roulette with tenants' health".

In a submission to the consultation, the Residential Property Managers Association took issue with the proposal that the meth contamination level be set at 15 micrograms per square metre, as recommended by the Gluckman report.

It also objected to the proposal that the maximum inhabitable level of meth residue in a property, which would enable tenancies to be terminated, should be set at 30 micrograms per square metre.

Association chairperson David Pearse said the recommended levels were too high, and the proposals did not make it mandatory for landlords to test the property,

That meant tenants could stay in houses with a level of up to 30 micrograms while a landlord worked around them to decontaminate the property back down to 15 micrograms, he said.

“This will result in rental houses, state and private, being permanently contaminated up to 15 micrograms because the tenant or insurance company will only need to pay the cost to decontaminate to this level.”

While HUD’s proposals were based on the Gluckman report, and a subsequent report by ESR, Pearse said there was still not enough evidence on the health impacts to support the proposals.

He claimed that research by Australian academic Jackie Wright showed there was harm, that the levels proposed were 20 times above those in other countries, and that the Ministry of Health had no input into the work.

Auckland Unlimited/Supplied Dr Anne Bardsley says the meth contamination levels recommended in the regulations are conservative.

But the University of Auckland’s Dr Anne Bardsley, who co-authored the Gluckman report, said the association’s submission read as though written by the testing companies, and was based on misinformation and errors, not science.

It was riddled with false complaints, such as the claims the Ministry of Health had not been involved, and that, other than Wright’s report, there had been no new evidence, since the Gluckman report, she said.

“The ESR report is new research and information, and supports our findings. But the submission instead relies on Wright’s report, which does not stand up to scientific scrutiny.”

The comparison with overseas levels was misleading, as in the regions stated the recommended levels were all voluntary, not mandatory, and related to meth labs, not meth smoking, she said.

“The levels recommended in the proposal are conservative and precautionary. ESR told us that you don’t find a meth lab or manufacturing activity in places where you can’t detect levels above 30 micrograms.”

Bardsley said she stood by the evidence in the Gluckman and ESR reports, and supported the government’s proposals.

Property Brokers general manager of property management David Faulkner said it had been five years since the Gluckman report, and the easing up of the testing regime.

“If these meth-contaminated houses were so dangerous you would think we would have seen a big increase in cases of hospitalisation, or worse, linked to them since. But we haven’t.”

Supplied Property Brokers general manager of property management David Faulkner says there is science and logic behind the proposed regulations.

New Zealand was the only country in the world that had taken such a draconian approach to meth testing, and the results were disastrous for many landlords and tenants, he said.

“There should be an inquiry into how it happened, but we need to draw a line in the sand, and back the government’s proposals because there is science and logic behind them.”

But he had been disappointed to read the association’s submission, and hoped the wider industry did not share the view presented.

The submission implied the Gluckman report was not independent of politics, which was outrageous, he said.

“Yet it failed to point out that some of the committee which developed the existing standard had a conflict of interest to keep the standard low, as they made money from testing or remediation work.”

When the committee was announced in 2016, it was reported that half of the original 18 members were from meth-testing, cleaning or lab verification businesses.