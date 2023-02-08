Up to 1000 new homes possible in new greenfield zones approved for Dunedin

Up to 1000 new homes could be built on new greenfield development sites across Dunedin.

New sites have been rezoned for greenfield developments for Dunedin, creating the potential for up to 1000 new homes across the city.

The changes were unveiled by the Dunedin City Council as part of its second generation district plan (2GP).

Forty-three rurally zoned properties will now be rezoned and considered for new housing development, pending any appeals.

City development manager Dr Anna Johnson said authorities had identified Dunedin would experience a housing shortage over the next decade.

READ MORE:

* 'Dire shortage': First-home buyers, elderly bear brunt of Rotorua housing crisis

* Dunedin developer frustrated over consent delays for new subdivision

* Wellington spatial plan falls short of population growth, analysis shows



The variations to the 2GP allowed new land to be opened up to alleviate the shortfall, while ensuring growth would not put too much pressure on infrastructure like the city’s Three Waters networks, she said.

Private developers would contribute to the cost of necessary new infrastructure by paying development contributions through the consent approval process.

The new greenfield land includes properties on Wakari Rd, which could fit between 235 and 383 new dwellings to become one of the city’s larger housing developments.

“It is pretty significant,” Johnson said.

Other Dunedin suburbs earmarked for new housing include East Taieri, Ocean View, Green Island, Concord, Portobello and Kenmure.

1 NEWS Experts say we're still behind Europe, but one Canterbury builder is walking the talk.

Most of the properties range between 1ha and 10ha in size.

“[They’re] not huge sites, but [there’s] significant capacity in some of them,” Johnson said.

Council modelling estimates up to 970 homes could be built on the new greenfield sites in total.

Last year, the council indicated intensification rules could also be changed in suburban Dunedin – including removing restrictions for family flats, and allowing smaller sites for houses and duplexes – to help ease the city’s pending housing shortage.

The number of consents for new attached homes – such as duplexes – had overtaken that of standalone houses, and the number of consents for new builds overall had risen significantly over the last two years.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dunedin is expected to have a housing shortage in the coming decade if efforts to build more houses aren’t made.

The growth was driven by market forces, including the cost of land and planning changes.

Dunedin had been a low growth city for decades, but had undergone a boom in recent years. The city was continuing to add housing capacity and was “well-prepared for growth under a range of scenarios”, Johnson said.

“It is good news as far as I’m concerned.”

Independent commissioner Gary Rae said he was “confident” the new greenfield sites best fit the needs of the growing city.

Submitters have until March 21 to lodge any appeals.