Property investors will not be making a comeback anytime soon

Investors who needed a loan to buy their next property made up only 21% of all property purchases in the last quarter of 2022, the lowest portion on record.

Cashed up investors are relishing the housing market downturn, but mortgaged investors are not going to flood back into the market in the foreseeable future, CoreLogic says.

The property research company’s latest buyer classification figures showed mortgaged inventors currently had around a 21% share of purchases.

That was a significant drop from the record 29% share they had in early 2021. It was also close to all-time lows, CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

There had been an increasing number of hurdles placed in front of investors in the past couple of years, and that made it tough to get the numbers to stack up on an investment property, he said.

Challenges included the introduction of a 40% deposit requirement if buying an existing property, the removal of interest deductibility, and increased compliance costs.

Gross rental yields were also low, while serviceability tests were tougher and mortgage rates were higher.

Davidson said the decline in market share had been bigger for those with fewer properties, and that suggested mum and dad investors had found the going tougher than bigger landlords.

“That makes sense in the current market conditions, given having the resources or banking relationships for a deposit to keep buying is challenging.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Housing market conditions remain tough for mortgaged investors.

Mortgaged investors were not out of the game completely, as the 21% share meant they accounted for one in every five deals, he said.

“Clearly, some investors are still finding value and, anecdotally, there are relative ‘bargains’ to be picked up, with some developers looking to shift new build stock, so they can crack on with their next project.

“In the weak market, others will simply be doing deals on existing properties at discounted prices.”

But it was cash buyers with multiple properties, which included people using funds freed up by reshuffling debt on other properties in a portfolio, who were making the most of market conditions.

CoreLogic’s figures showed that buyer group’s share of purchases had risen to a record high of around 15% now, from around 10% in late 2021.

Davidson said that in a market where finance was restricted and costly, it stood to reason that “cash was king”, but for most investors other considerations were at play,

These included whether a National Party election win might lead to the reinstatement of interest deductibility, and how lending rules might evolve, with the introduction of formal caps on debt-to-income ratios in 2024 a possibility, he said.

“As mortgage rates finally peak in the next few months, we may see sales activity pick up a bit in the second half of the year, and prices in many parts of the country find a floor.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Sales activity might pick up a bit after mortgage rates peak.

“But many would-be investors will be weighing up the need to top-up a property investment’s cashflow from other income sources over a three- to five-year horizon versus the scope for renewed capital gains, which are uncertain and only ‘on paper’ until realised.”

Economist Tony Alexander said his latest spending plans survey showed there had been a pulling back from the abyss when it came to intentions around purchasing an investment property.

“But at -14% the measure is still at its second worst reading on record, and reflective of the unwillingness of investors to purchase property since the tax changes of early 2021.”

In his most recent survey of real estate agents, a net 55% reported seeing fewer investors in January, up from a net 69% at the end of last year.

Investors remained largely out for the count because there were still too many negatives for them in the current environment, he said.

Ray White Mairangi Bay agent Drew Miller said there had been a rise in mum and dad investors thinking about selling their investment properties as interest rates rose and times got tougher.

A high percentage of mortgages would expire before the end of the year, compelling debt holders to refix their rates at the latest figure, he said.

“This means a lot of interest rates on mortgages at the same time will be going from about 2.5% to 7%, and possibly 9%, before the end of 2023. That will eat into people’s spending patterns.

“People are starting to worry if they will be able to afford their mortgages. Expect a lot of properties to hit the market as those concerns become real.”