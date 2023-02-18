Unpaid rent from Kāinga Ora tentants has quadrupled in three years

Unpaid rent from Kāinga Ora residents has quadrupled in three years.

The total amount owed in rent arrears by Kāinga Ora tenants has increased from $2 million to nearly $17m in three years.

The average rent arrears owed to Kāinga Ora by its tenants had increased from $483 in November 2019, to $1901 in November 2022, Housing Minister Megan Wood said in a reply to a written Parliamentary question from ACT housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

The total amount owed in rent arrears has increased from $2.32m in September 2019 to $17m in September 2022.

The largest sum owed by an individual was $41,371 as at November 30, 2022.

Rent arrears were the main reason for Kāinga Ora tenants being taken to the Tenancy Tribunal last year.

Out of the 798 applications made by Kāinga Ora in 2022, 632 were for rent arrears, 203 for compensation or damages, 194 were for refund of bond, 108 for termination of tenancy, 74 for remedy of breach, 49 for abandonment and 16 for failure to allow entry.

Van Velden said “the Government continues to be the most hopeless landlord in New Zealand”.

“Woods acknowledges in her answer that the primary reason rent arrears has spiralled out of control is because of ‘increases in the cost of living’,” she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett has cerebral palsy and may soon have to move out of her modified unit in Ponsonby after it was announced that the land may be redeveloped.

Woods said financial hardship was a primary driver of public housing need, with more than 97% of Kāinga Ora tenants on low incomes and qualifying for an income-related rent.

Van Velden said the Government had consistently run deficits, and households were feeling the consequences through high inflation.

Kāinga Ora spokesperson Shannon Gatfield said about 85% of tenants paid their rent on time each week and were up-to-date with payments.

But for people on low incomes even small, unexpected life events could push them, or their whānau, into debt which could be difficult to recover from, Gatfield said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic Kāinga Ora paused its debt recovery activities and focused on supporting its tentants.

It resumed debt recovery as economic conditions became more stable, with a focus on establishing manageable and sustainable payment arrangements and referring tenants to support agencies when needed, Gatfield said.

But the impacts of the pandemic continued to be felt, with disruption to household incomes, inflation and increases in the cost of living.

Gatfield said most tentants actively engaged with Kāinga Ora to resolve rent arrears and worked hard to make additional payments to reduce arrears.

While rent arrears had increased significantly, almost three-quarters of tentants with arrears were making payments to reduce the amount owed, she said.