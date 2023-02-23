Auckland home with pool sells for almost $1 million less than in late-2021

Property investors say there are good deals to be had in Auckland at the moment.

An Auckland home with a swimming pool has sold at auction for almost $1 million less than it did just over a year ago.

The four-bedroom house in Papatoetoe, which also had a sleepout, sold for $1.305m at a Barfoot and Thompson auction on Wednesday.

It was last sold by the same agency in December 2021 for $2.3m.

The sale prices were confirmed by an agent involved in both sales, and it is understood the low price may be due to the owners’ personal circumstances.

SUPPLIED Just over 30% of properties taken to auction at Barfoot and Thompson sell under the hammer, but the agency's operations manager says the sales method still suits some sellers.

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey said the sale was being held up in investor circles as a sign that now might be the time to start looking for bargains in Auckland.

“My first reaction was there was something else happening, and I didn’t want to speculate as to what it was, it could be a death in the family or a divorce or a business going down or anything,” he said.

Goodey said in a normal, upward trending market a seller who had to sell would be saved by competitive buyers.

“But the market has changed massively, and we’re just not there any more.”

Barfoot & Thompson have been approached for comment.

The property’s most recent marketing material states “winner takes all” and that the vendor's circumstances dictated the need to sell.

The home had three bathrooms, plus an extra toilet, a large garage and a sleepout.

Bidding at the auction began slowly, with the first bid of $1m coming roughly a minute-and-a-half after bidding was opened and after several prompts from auctioneer David Johnstone.

Over roughly 50 minutes the auction was paused for negotiations four times, before the final bid was reached, after which Johnstone thanked the owners for what was “a tough decision”.

The scenes contrasted to the last time the home was sold in 2021, when a bid came in before the auctioneer had finished his description, others followed thick and fast, and the buyer was willing to increase their top bid by $25,000 to meet the seller’s expectation.

Supplied Investor and property coach Steve Goodey says trying to pick the bottom of the market is a ‘fool’s game’

Despite the continued downward trend of prices, Goodey said he had been shopping around the Auckland market for bargains for the last four months.

He said if buyers could handle buying now, it was a market where great deals could be found.

He said interest rates were likely to continue going up, and buyers should be prepared for little to no capital gains for up to five years.

Real estate agencies have been criticised for their continued use of auctions, at a time when comparatively-few of the homes are selling under the hammer.

Goodey agreed with the criticism, and said auctions had switched from being a way for sellers to drum up competition, to being an advantage to buyers on the lookout for a bargain.

He said today, properties taken to auction always received “the second-best price”.

This was because if there were two buyers, one of whom was willing to pay $600,000, and the other willing to pay $700,000, the winning bidder would likely only have to go up to $605,000 to win.

At the same auction where the Papatoetoe home sold, three others failed to sell under the hammer, and a fifth property sold for $835,000.