Kāinga Ora to demolish 27 flood-damaged homes in West and south Auckland

Kāinga Ora tenants like Seve Uatea, who lives in Henderson’s Clover Drive, had their homes inundated by floodwaters.

Kāinga Ora will demolish rather than repair a number of Auckland homes that were extensively damaged in the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

State house residents, particularly in West and south Auckland, saw their homes swamped after water, mud and debris swept through on the night of January 27.

The flooding saw hundreds of Kāinga Ora properties in Auckland damaged and a number of people displaced.

"Several of our older homes in Clover Drive, Henderson and in Pito Place, Māngere were extensively damaged by the floods,’’ Kāinga Ora’s deputy chief executive for Auckland and Northland Caroline Butterworth​ said.

"After assessing the damage and looking at long-term plans for redevelopment, we have decided repairing many of these homes is not a viable option.”

Kāinga Ora would demolish eight homes in Clover Drive and 19 homes in Pito Place, Butterworth said.

"We have talked with the customers in those homes and are arranging for them to permanently move into other Kāinga Ora homes.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Kelly Faaui and her family lost everything when a flood ripped through south Auckland.

The homes in Pito Place are in an area already set aside by Kāinga Ora for future redevelopment, so demolishing them now may bring forward those plans, she said.

"Making these decisions promptly means we can give customers from these homes' certainty about rehousing, and it gives us the opportunity to work through the best future use of the land.”

Butterworth said land left vacant by the removal work would be kept tidy while decisions were made on what should happen long-term.

“There are a few other small pockets of public housing where demolition of homes is also being considered because of the extent of the flood damage.

“A decision on whether to repair or demolish those homes will be made shortly,” she said.

The Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods caused damage to the home or surrounds of more than 590 Kāinga Ora properties.

More than half of those damaged properties could be lived in while repairs are carried out.

However, rehousing offers were being made to about 250 customers and their whānau, Butterworth said.