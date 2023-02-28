Aaron Gilmore and parents close to settling debt that risked bankrupting him

Businessman and former National Party politician Aaron Gilmore is on the brink of settling a debt he owes his parents. (File photo)

Businessman and former MP Aaron Gilmore says the debt he owes his parents will be settled in a property deal with them.

Gilmore’s parents, Garry and Kay Gilmore, had taken bankruptcy proceedings against him for repayment of a loan.

At the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday his parents’ lawyer, Simon Clay, said it was their preference that the case was settled.

An emotional Gilmore told an associate judge that the media was harassing him, and his mother lied to media that there was no agreement to settle the debt, and then his mother had to retract her comment.

Gilmore said the debt was just over $270,000.

His parents had bought a property from him for market value allowing the debt to be paid, with several hundred thousand dollars left over.

Flashback to 2013: Shamed MP Aaron Gilmore says he is not proud of his behaviour, apologising by saying "if there was a dickhead ... it was me".

A bank needed to complete a formality for the terms of settlement to be met, he said. The bank had asked for more time because of cyclone-related business.

Gilmore said the debt’s origins were from his parents lending money to a trust that had assets of $7 million.

Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston adjourned the bankruptcy case to March 21 to be sorted out.

Clay said Gilmore’s parents agreed to the adjournment.

Gilmore made headlines in 2013 and quit Parliament over his antics during a boozy night in Hanmer Springs where he allegedly asked a barman “do you know who I am” and allegedly misled then-prime minister John Key’s office.