Auckland landlord who timed tenant's shower has to pay for harassment

The property was a large two-storey house in Rothesay Bay where the landlord lived upstairs and the tenant downstairs.

A pair of Auckland landlords have been ordered to pay compensation after “harassing” their tenant by timing his shower and peering through the windows.

Landlords Heather and Donald Sentch told the Tenancy Tribunal their tenant had taken a 12-minute shower, which they deemed “too long”.

The tribunal heard on one occasion, the tenant caught Heather Sentch inside his bathroom. She excused it by claiming to be cleaning.

The tenant purchased security cameras for the Rothesay Bay property and was able to produce images that showed the landlord looking into the window and entering the premises.

The Sentchs denied they had ever peered in the window or entered the property.

However, Heather Sentch admitted timing the tenant’s shower.

Adjudicator Nicole Walker preferred the tenant’s evidence and determined the landlord’s conduct amounted to harassment.

The tenant also alleged his landlord told him he was “too dark” to be Italian.

He said the landlord also searched his car after some paint tins went missing.

There was also a dispute over whether the tenant’s car was blocking the landlord, which ended in the tenant reporting the incident to police.

“On the evidence I find that the tenant has experienced ongoing harassment from the landlord which has impacted on his reasonable peace, comfort and privacy,” Walker wrote in her decision.

Walker ordered the Sentchs to pay $692.86 in compensation for harassment. But it didn’t end there.

The tenant also applied to the tribunal for compensation for damage caused to the rental by a series of water leaks.

He said the kitchen had a leak which caused damage to the cupboards, causing them to become mouldy.

On another occasion a pipe “exploded” in the bathroom, flooding the carpet and causing it to rot, he said.

Heather Sentch said she had carried out regular inspections of the property and did not notice any of these issues.

However, she did acknowledge having placed “garage carpet” down in the lounge area at the start of the tenancy to make it “clean and fresh”.

Walker wrote in her decision she was satisfied based on the evidence that the landlords had failed to maintain the property and ordered them to pay a further $1200.

The Sentchs tried to argue that the tenant had signed a flat sharing agreement, not a tenancy agreement, and therefore the Residential Tenancies Act did not apply.

The tenant disputed that he had ever signed such an agreement and said the signature on the document produced wasn’t his.

In any case, Walker determined that because the tenant had “exclusive occupation” of a self-contained area with a kitchenette, bathroom and living area, it was in fact a tenancy and the law applied.