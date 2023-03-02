Wellington now 'most affordable' city to buy in following sharp price falls

House prices in Wellington are down 20%, which has led to it overtaking Christchurch as the country's most affordable main centre to buy a house in, CoreLogic says.

Larger house price falls than anywhere else in the country have made Wellington the most affordable main centre to buy in, according to CoreLogic’s Housing Affordability Report.

In the past 12 months, prices in the Capital have fallen 20%, well ahead of other areas, according to the property data company’s February House Price Index.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said this, combined with the comparatively high average wage in Wellington, had made servicing a mortgage in the city comparably easy.

He said affordability was a relatively broad-brush measure, but it clearly portrayed a stark change in the outlook for first home buyers in Wellington.

“It’s quite significant, it was only a year or two ago that we were seeing Wellington at the heights of unaffordability,” he said.

The key affordability measure CoreLogic used was mortgage serviceability, which looks at the portion of average household income required to service a loan on the average home, purchased with a 20% deposit.

On this measure, Wellington just inched out Christchurch, with 44% of Wellington residents’ income estimated to go on home loan repayments, compared to 45% in Christchurch.

Nick Goodall said the affordability of Wellington homes depended on a range of factors, including how popular the city's universities were in the coming years.

The comparatively high wages also made it slightly easier to save a deposit in Wellington, with the average person taking 8.6 years, compared to 8.8 years in Christchurch.

Goodall said the quality of housing may still remain very different between the two cities.

“Wellington looks more affordable for the average home, which is probably a lower quality, and older home than you’ll get in Christchurch.

“So while it sounds attractive in terms of dollar value, from a quality of property perspective, it might not be.”

Hamilton and Dunedin were next on the list of affordability, with repayments taking up 51% of a typical household’s earnings, followed by Auckland at 60%, and Tauranga at 70%.

The national average sat at 53%.

“[It’s] very important to point out that house prices in Tauranga are sustained by high average wealth, not high average income, due to the older population including more retirees,” Goodall said.

“So it always looks bad on this measure, that doesn’t mean prices are likely to fall into line with the rest.”

The affordability measure did not look at other factors that might affect the cost of living in one city versus another, such as the cost of food, and transport.

Goodall said for the last five years, Christchurch had led affordability measures.

He said the increasing affordability of Wellington was not necessarily a good news story for existing homeowners, because their properties would probably have dropped in value.

However, for first home buyers it was likely to be a good thing, and it would continue to improve for the next year or so.

It was likely to attract more people to the city, which in turn could push up prices, he said.

The big thing on the horizon that could change things was the October general election, and how government staffing levels changed, if there was a change of government.

If the government shrunk, it would take a lot of high paid roles with it, Goodall said.

“We know that National tend to work off a tighter labour force within the government.”

Goodall said it was hard to predict how long it would take for Wellington to lose its current image as a place where residents paid high prices for low quality homes.

“I suppose the more coverage it gets, the more people will consider it,” he said.