Historic property demolished as neighbours fight over development

The property that used to house a studio used by artist Marilyn Webb is now vacant.

It happened one Monday morning late last year.

Not long after a Dunedin studio used by late artist Marilynn Webb was sold, machines moved in to knock it down.

The prominent local artist regularly created art inside the Durham St studio, two doors away from her home.

When she died in 2021, the studio was sold to a Wānaka woman, and was demolished soon after that.

“There was no chance for anyone to object,” a nearby resident said.

The woman, who did not want to be named because she feared “being labelled a Nimby”, contacted Heritage New Zealand, which issued an immediate stop work notice on the property.

No work has been done at the site since.

Heritage NZ confirmed it was investigating “alleged damage” to an archaeological site.

Google Streetview/Supplied This is what late artist Marilynn Webb’s Durham St studio looked. (File photo)

“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to make further comment, however we may release statements in the future when it is appropriate for us to do so,” a spokesperson said.

The Wānaka woman once owned Webb’s home further along Durham St too, and had sold it to a Mosgiel-based builder.

A housing development is currently under construction between both of Webb’s old properties.

The nine two-bedroom homes had already been sold, developer TGC said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A nine-home development is under construction on Durham St, between two of Webb’s old properties.

Concerned residents on nearby Galloway St said they’d had developers knock on their doors too, and they feared the fabric of their neighbourhood was under threat.

Nine two-bedroom homes by TGC were also planned for their street, and they were organising a petition against them to the Dunedin City Council.

Charles Blair, of TGC, said he was not aware of the petition.

Every development the company was behind “was within the council’s zoning plan, none of it is outside the planning rules”, he said.

Stuff The narrow Galloway St in Dunedin will soon be home to a new nine-home development.

“If the residents aren’t happy and are putting together a petition, well, good for them.

“But everything we are doing is within the consenting regulations and rules.”

A spokesperson for the petition said most Galloway St residents had signed it (only two of the 20 residents didn’t sign) after they heard a resident had sold a property to TGC.

“That is why we have put in a submission to try and influence the council when they look at the consent process.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The church hall on Galloway St is also used by community groups.

The residents were concerned about the potential height of any new homes and how they would affect parking on the narrow street, which was already restricted to one side only.

“Change and development is great, I know Dunedin has crappy old houses,” the resident said.

“But we are in endanger of creating long-term problems by letting developers untrammelled consent to do whatever they want in the short term.”

Most houses had more than one vehicle, and the street was also home to a church, a toy library, a judo club and other community groups, they said.

“The street becomes extremely congested whenever the hall is in use,” the petition states.

Street representatives had called for a meeting with the council about the matter, and to ask how a property of its size could be given non-notified consent as “it has a big impact on the whole community”.

The group was likely to present its concerns at a public forum before a planning committee meeting.