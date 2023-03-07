How one property investor 'retired' to be a full-time mum

CHRIS SKELTON Sheryl Holdem and her sisters were being "pushed out of home" so they decided to buy.

Angela Caughey drove tractors in England and worked in mining in Western Australia so that she could afford to buy her first investment property at the age of 24.

She grew up as the oldest child of a solo parent on the domestic purposes benefit, and knew it was often a struggle for the family to make ends meet.

From an early age, Caughey resolved to make enough money to be able to support herself without financial concerns, and she decided property was the way to do it.

After buying her first house in 2014, she went on to build up a portfolio of 11 properties in Southland and Otago, and won NZ Landlord of the Year in 2015.

READ MORE:

* Who has more houses in Southland, men or women?

* Property price surge widens gender wealth gap

* Gender pay gap makes for gender property ownership gap



Over the years she has owned a property management company, and a home-staging company, but she was able to “retire” at 34 to live off her rental income, and become a full-time mum.

She said that being a young woman made it hard when she first started out as an investor and landlord, but once she got going people took her seriously.

“All the well-known investors back then were men, but these days there is a good mix of men and women in our local property investors association.”

But Caughey’s experience was different to that of many women, as women still lagged behind men in the property ownership stakes, particularly when it came to investment properties, according to a new report.

Robyn Edie Southland property investor Angela Caughey says being a young woman made it hard when she was first starting out.

CoreLogic has released its annual women and property report to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, and it showed that women exclusively owned 22.0% of property in New Zealand.

That was down on 23.5% last year, but the proportion of property owned exclusively by men was down too, and that had narrowed the gap between the genders.

Men owned 22.5% of property, down from 24.2% last year.

CoreLogic report author Eliza Owen said while it looked like the gender property gap was small or closing, it was more likely joint home ownership was becoming more popular.

The proportion of property owned jointly between women and men was 55.5%, up from 53.3% last year, she said.

The rise in mixed-gender ownership was a counter-trend to the previous two years, and meant New Zealand had a significantly higher portion of mixed-gendered and joint same-sex ownership than Australia, she said.

“It is possible that affordability constraints have pushed more purchasing decisions to be made by two or more home buyers together than individually.”

But the 50 basis point gap in the headline figure equated to men still owning 8149 more properties than women, she said.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff The gender gap in investment property ownership is likely to reflect income, CoreLogic says.

“Most of the discrepancy between male and female ownership of property can be explained by ownership of investment property.”

Men owned 26.4% of investment properties analysed, while women owned 21.3% of them. The remaining 52.3% of investment property stock was in joint ownership.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the gender gap in investment property ownership was likely to reflect income.

Past reports found the gender pay gap contributed to women falling behind on asset accumulation as it took them longer, on average, to save a deposit, he said.

“It is also necessary to have the income to service a mortgage. There is still a gender income gap, of around 9.2%, so it stands to reason that more men would be in a position where they might be able to buy an investment property.”

For the investment property ownership gap to be closed, it would be necessary to keep making progress towards closing the income gap, he said.

But Owen said empowering women through greater financial literacy and education about property investment might help to erode the disparity in ownership over time.

“Recent policy moves to shift the balance between owner-occupiers and investors could also be useful in bringing down the discrepancy between male and female ownership of homes.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The area where women have the highest rate of property ownership is Whanganui.

“Home ownership starts to reflect the demographic of people living in a region, rather than the people interested in investing there.”

The areas with the highest rates of property ownership by women were Whanganui at 26.5%, Kawerau District at 26.4%, South Waikato at 25.4%, and Invercargill at 25.3%.

Women had higher rates of ownership in areas that were typically more rural or provincial, and more affordable, Owen said.

“The relatively low price points within these markets may make home ownership more attainable for women.”

The exception was Auckland City, which had a relatively high rate at 25.1%, she said. It also had a higher proportion of more affordable apartments within the property mix.

“Areas with relatively low rates of female home ownership were not only more expensive, such as Selwyn at 15.4%, but some were popular tourist destinations, such as Mackenzie at 13.8%.”