Liquidated NZ Tiny Homes made to release unfinished homes to purchasers following High Court decision

A tiny home company that went into liquidation has been forced to hand over nearly and partially completed home in what has been described as a “ground-breaking” court decision.

NZ Tiny Homes went into liquidation in November. Taranaki-based owner Jamie Cameron said constant supply chain issues and the rising cost of building materials, meant it was no longer feasible to continue to operate.

It left a number of people out of pocket and without a home, told that their partially finished homes could be sold by liquidators to pay other creditors.

They included 80-year-old Carol Wright, whose home was 95% complete but awaiting a Code Compliance Certificate (CCC). She was left “effectively homeless” and potentially $190,000 out-of-pocket.

Wright, along with David and Donna Craft, Rebecca and Brendon Gorringe, Hannah Elizabeth Terry, Gregor and Kelly Vallely, Bernardus and Lydie Warmerdam, took their issue to the High Court to try to get their money or what they considered their property from the liquidators and the company.

The six properties were stored and insured by the liquidators.

The Gorringes, Vallelys, and Wright had paid the entire purchase price. The liquidators’ assessment, based on the company records, was that the tiny homes were 95% complete, although work was still required on each of the tiny homes before the New Plymouth District Council could inspect and issue the CCC.

Tiny homes for the Crafts, Terry, and Warmerdams were 40% to 50% complete.

Litigator Andrew Butler submitted to the court that both the fully paid purchasers and partly paid purchasers of the tiny homes had an equitable lien over the tiny homes to the extent of the money paid by them.

He emphasised that the tiny homes were each ascertained and identifiable and plainly earmarked for the purchasers. On that basis, he argued that the purchasers’ equitable lien confirmed their rights in the tiny homes that trumped any competing claim in the liquidation.

While the tiny homes remained the property of the company, in the normal course of its business and absent default by the purchasers, the company could not have sold the tiny homes to anyone other than the identified purchasers.

“In those circumstances I consider equity’s response should be to support an equitable lien over the partly completed homes in favour of the purchasers to the extent of the value of the purchase moneys paid by the individual purchasers,” High Court Judge Justice Geoffrey Venning said.

Supplied Carol Wright was one of the six tiny home purchasers who went to court.

Lawyer Jol Bates said the ruling was a resounding success for all six tiny home purchasers.

“Although the court found these purchasers weren’t the legal owners, they had rights and equity which basically treated them as having the beneficial ownership of those goods.

“In the case of the purchasers who have paid in full, their homes were substantially complete, and they were just waiting a compliance certificate sign off – so they did not become legal owners on a very technical basis. But the law of equity stepped in to rescue them and found they had effectively a beneficial ownership of those goods through the equitable lien.”

The purchasers were now entitled to receive the incomplete building in its present state.

“That’s quite a groundbreaking decision because it recognises for the first time in a sale of goods context an equitable lien, which is the property right that arose in their favour.

“The decision was touch and go really, but the court recognised that the fairness of justice of the situation favoured the purchasers.”

Bates said it was a significant judgement that would have a wider implication on liquidations in general.

The company was placed into liquidation by resolution of its shareholders at 9.30am on November 15, 2022.

On the same day, but after the liquidators’ appointment, the Warmerdams made a further instalment payment of $46,430 to the company’s bank account.

The $46,430 held by the liquidators was to be returned to the Warmerdams.