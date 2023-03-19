Cheatsheet: Is there a 'war' on landlords?

Residential property managers and treatment of houses contaminated by meth will be regulated and the healthy home standards deadline has been extended in new rental sector measures. Video first published November 22 2022.

Mum and dad landlords are under attack from the Government, and the “war” has led to higher rents and too much red tape, opposition politicians say.

The accusations are not new, with politicians and landlord groups making them regularly since Labour formed a government in 2017.

Heading into election year, National and ACT have stepped up the claims. But what do they mean, and is there any truth to it? Here’s what you need to know.

What are the new regulations for landlords?

Tax policies affecting landlords have been changed. This includes extending the bright line test, which taxes profits from the sale of an investment property, to 10 years, and removing the ability to deduct mortgage interest on rental properties from taxes.

Letting fees have been banned, and healthy homes standards, which set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties, have been introduced.

Tenancy law has been overhauled, and that included banning no-cause terminations, limiting rent increases to once a year, and allowing tenants to make small changes, such as quake or baby proofing to their rental.

So why are the new rules a problem for landlords?

National Party housing spokesperson Chris Bishop says the removal of interest deductibility is unprincipled because a fundamental principle of tax law is to tax profit, not revenue.

It is leading to higher rents and putting pressure on the state house waiting list and emergency housing, which makes it a tenant’s tax, he says.

Stuff The Government’s tenancy law reform is intended to make it fairer for tenants.

ACT deputy leader Brooke van Velden says the tenancy law reforms have skewed the rental market balance too far away from landlords.

Removing no-cause terminations mean it is harder to get rid of problem tenants, and that has left landlords unwilling to risk renting to more marginal tenants, she says.

What is the Government’s take on the claims?

Housing Minister Megan Woods says the tax changes have specific aims, which are to encourage new builds and to shift the balance back to first home buyers.

“Our plan is working, and we are seeing the green shoots of change with a massive upswing in construction of new homes, and government investment in infrastructure, such as pipes and roads, to enable more housing.”

The strong level of construction will help keep rental inflation down, she says.

“Since 2018, regions with better supply, or higher levels of new construction relative to population growth, are more likely to have wage growth outpacing rent growth. This has been visible in Auckland and Canterbury.”

The Government is committed to turning around the housing crisis by increasing supply, including rental properties, she says. That is why it is exempting build-to-rent developments from the interest deductibility changes.

Changes to tenancy law are intended to make renting fairer for tenants, she says.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Property Investors Association general manager Sarina Gibbon says it is not adverse policies that upset landlords.

But do landlords really feel under attack?

Auckland Property Investors Association general manager Sarina Gibbon says landlords are targeted by government policies, and while that is appropriate in some instances, such as the healthy homes standards, it is not in others, such as interest deductibility limitation.

But it is not just the adverse policies that upset landlords, it is the dog whistles that scapegoat and alienate, and the disregard of landlords' perspectives, experience and expertise, she says.

“It is a shame as most landlords agree the market should be rebalanced, and we can get there without pitting landlords against tenants and neighbours against neighbours.”

What do tenants think about the situation?

Renters United president Geordie Rogers does not think the government’s changes unfairly target landlords.

Most of the changes crack down on landlords who do not care about providing a good home for their tenants, and are simply interested in hoarding houses, he says.

“Landlords should have to give a reason for kicking tenants out of a rental home they are living in, for example. The changes have improved security of tenure for tenants, but there is still a long way to go.”

There are financial incentives in the new build and social housing space for landlords who do want to provide good rental homes, Rogers says.

What would the opposition do differently?

If elected to lead the government later this year, both National and ACT would reverse the new interest deductibility rules for rental properties.

National would return the bright line test to two years, while ACT would get rid of it entirely. Van Velden says ACT would re-introduce the ability for landlords to give no-cause notices to end a tenancy.