Tiny home purchaser fears she's lost $123k deposit to liquidated company

A Hawke’s Bay woman who lost most of her possessions during Cyclone Gabrielle believes she won’t be getting back almost $123,000 she paid to a liquidated tiny home company.

Melissa Williams had made two payments, in September and October, to NZ Tiny Homes before the Taranaki-based company went into liquidation in November.

Owner Jamie Cameron said constant supply chain issues and the rising cost of building materials, meant it was no longer feasible to continue to operate. Cameron has not responded to Stuff since then.

Williams lived in Napier but had purchased land in Takapau, a rural township south of Hastings, to put her tiny home on.

She came across NZ Tiny Homes advertised on Facebook and met the local sales rep for a viewing. She made the two payments required before the build would begin, totalling almost $123,000.

The final price of the home was $186,000 excluding transport. To Williams’ knowledge the home had not been started when the company went into liquidation.

There were times she worried the company wasn’t legit because it couldn’t answer questions about how much transporting the home would cost.

“They should have been able to tell me exactly where my money was going.”

In what was described as a “groundbreaking”court decision by one lawyer this week, six NZ Tiny Home purchasers with houses between 40% and 95% complete were given equitable lien over the properties.

This meant they were entitled to receive the incomplete building in its present state from the liquidators.

Christel Yardley/Stuff NZ Tiny Homes, owned by Jamie Cameron, went into liquidation in November.

Bernardus and Lydie Warmerdam were also given back an instalment payment of $46,430 which they paid to the company the day it went into liquidation.

“I take my hat off to everybody in the group, they’ve fought for that, and I back them 100%,” Williams said.

But because Williams had only paid money and had no tiny home built yet, the liquidators were entitled to keep her money.

“In my opinion, I have invested just as much as the other clients and in some cases more, but because I don't have a trailer with walls built I'm entitled to nothing,” she said.

“Why can’t they pay me out?”

Williams said it was “totally unfair” she could not be returned her money.

“It’s total gross injustice as far as I’m concerned.”

Williams was among thousands who were displaced last month when Cyclone Gabrielle tore across the North Island. She lost the contents of her home, including her car, and said she was unable to afford a lawyer to help fight get her deposit back.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Law firm director Joanna Pidgeon says Williams can only be paid out if there are funds left over from the liquidation.

“I just can not afford a bloody lawyer to get my money back, and it sounds like the liquidators are not even going to consider me at all.”

Joanna Pidgeon, director at Pidgeon Judd Law in Auckland, said in liquidation cases, if deposit funds were not held in a trust account by a stakeholder, they became general company funds.

“Unfortunately as her deposit was not used to build her tiny home yet, she doesn’t have anything to claim an equitable lien over.

“She will have to submit a claim on the company in liquidation with the liquidators and will be paid out pro rata if there are any funds left over for the unsecured creditors.”

This would depend on how much money was left after paying preferred and secured creditors, Pidgeon said.

Williams warned those looking to purchase a tiny home to do their research on the company first.

“Please, please, please do your due diligence.”