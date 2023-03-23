Rent rises ahead as landlords face tougher conditions

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey says the market has shifted so much, even a property going for $405,000 near Wellington might not be worth purchasing

More rent hikes are coming, but government tax policies and an increase in mortgage rates and other costs have left landlords with no choice, property investor advocates say.

Rents started this year with the national median rent at an all-time high of $595 a week in January, and it rose to $600 in February, Trade Me figures showed.

But a record 82% of respondents to economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of investors, which was conducted with property firm Crockers, reported they planned to rise their rents further this year.

Alexander said that figure was the highest since he started doing the survey in June 2021, and above the long-run average of 70% to 75%.

The reason appeared to be the increased costs involved with providing rental properties, he said.

“New rules around interest deductibility have concerned landlords since the survey started, but there has not been a big increase in those citing them recently.

“That suggests cost increases are the driver behind the recent surge in rent intentions.”

Another factor was the reopened border which was leading to more tourists and more properties being converted to short-term rentals, the return of foreign students, and a turnaround in net migration flows, he said.

“It leads to increased demand, and it is becoming easier to find tenants once again.

“A net 6% of respondents say it is easy to secure good tenants, the highest reading since April last year. That all puts additional upward pressure on rents.”

There continued to be zero evidence of a wave of landlords selling their properties as a result of the tax changes introduced in March 2021, Alexander said.

“It is more likely to lead to attrition over time, where landlords who might have sold and then bought again, will sell but not buy.

“And that means there is a risk of a downward trend in the availability of rental accommodation.”

But opposition politicians have claimed mum and dad landlords were under attack from the Government, and the “war” had led to higher rents and too much red tape.

Property Investors Federation president Sue Harrison said most investors did not want to put up their rents, but the rise in interest rates was such that many could not afford not to.

Landlords were running a business, and it was bad business to not pay the mortgage, she said.

“It is not just mortgage costs that have increased though, insurance, rates, and maintenance costs have all gone up too, and landlords have to pay them.

“The interest deductibility rules are an additional cost, and such a significant issue for many landlords that many do plan to sell up if the rules remain in place.”

Property investor and mentor Nichole Lewis said many landlords were hurting from interest rate rises, non-deductibility, healthy homes costs, and tenancy law changes that protected difficult tenants.

Landlords did feel persecuted, as they were trying to run a business, and in any other business sector the effect of all the changes imposed would be that companies would go under, she said.

“With the interest deductibility changes, you can’t sustain things on a forced revenue tax, which is what they are.

“While the intent may have been to slow down the market, an unintended consequence is that it will deplete the source of rental properties for tenants, and that impacts on rents.”

The new rules did not hurt rich or bigger landlords, it was small mum and dad landlords, who were trying to be financially independent, that were the hardest hit by them, she said.

Propertyscouts director Ryan Weir estimated that around a third of the landlords his company worked with were struggling with the material impact of higher mortgage rates and interest deductibility costs.

One of his clients would soon be $500 a month worse off than before the interest deductibility rules were introduced, and that cost would increase to $900 a month over the next two years.

Another client received $3100 in rent a month, but his interest costs would go up by $1670 a month once he rolled off his current rate.

These types of cost increases were bringing the people affected, who tended to be newer, or more highly geared landlords, to their knees, he said.

There are rumours of rental property maintenance being deferred by landlords who are struggling with higher costs, Weir said.

Some landlords had also asked for rent increases that were above the market rate, and their expectations had to be brought back to reality.

“Just because their mortgages have gone up, it does not mean that can translate to an excessive rent increase. It does not work like that.”

If a landlord put the rent up to significantly above the market value of other comparable rentals in the area, a tenant could apply to the Tenancy Tribunal to ask for the rent to be reduced, according to Tenancy Services.