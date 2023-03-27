Christchurch hillside suburb sets record as wealthy buyers pay for top spots

Scarborough has become the first suburb in Christchurch where the median value has passed $1.8m.

Christchurch’s real estate market continues to buck the national trend, with prices still rising in some suburbs and one setting a record for the city.

While median home values have fallen in every Auckland and Wellington suburb since the market peak – most steeply, and some by over 20% – values have kept rising in a handful of Christchurch suburbs in the past year.

The remaining parts of the city have either seen values fall by an average of less than 5%, or sit flat.

Scarborough has become the first Christchurch suburb where the median value has passed $1.8 million. Kennedys Bush and Fendalton are the next priciest.

supplied/Stuff This house is for sale in as-is condition on Godley Drive in Scarborough, where buyers still pay a premium for homes.

Christchurch now has 16 million-dollar-plus suburbs, whereas at the start of the pandemic there were just three.

Scarborough is one of about a dozen areas in the city and surrounding districts where analyst CoreLogic’s​ latest suburb-by-suburb data says values have not peaked.

Scarborough’s median market value in March reached $1.81m, up from $1.77m three months ago, and higher than the $1.65m a year ago.

The higher home values are not confined to the rich neighbourhoods. The biggest increase over the year has been in Aranui, where the median value rose 8.4% to $477,000.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Aranui is one of the city’s cheapest suburbs, and values here have risen by more than 8% as buyers look for good-value homes.

Wellington in the same timeframe saw prices fall by more than 20% in about 25 suburbs. In Auckland, several suburbs had values fall by over 15%.

CoreLogic’s chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said Christchurch home values had “held up more than other main centres”.

The city’s housing affordability and “solid economic growth” make its real estate market more resilient to economic forces, he said.

“But at the same time we’ve seen higher mortgage rates and reduced credit availability. We have seen some suburbs go down – it’s not a universal resilience.

“In some places maybe things just got out of control – and there may have been an element of over valuation.”

Davidson said in the pricier suburbs, buyers were less reliant on banks to pay for homes.

Simon Standeven,​ a real estate agent with Ray White Ferrymead who is marketing a home on Flowers Track in Scarborough, said the area was a niche market. The home was listed last month and is now under offer.

He said many buyers in Scarborough and nearby beach hill suburbs already live in the area but others were coming from Auckland or Queenstown.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The suburbs that have seen the biggest falls were in Wellington, including Seatoun, where median values fell $389,800 in a year, Plimmerton, which fell $359,950, and Southgate, which fell $333,150.

They tended to have plenty of cash, he said.

“What draws people to Scarborough it that incredible afternoon sun aspect, and its views over the water. There are some very wealthy people live on that hill, and homes don’t come up [for sale] that often.”

CoreLogic’s data shows that in suburbs where values have fallen in the past year, most have seen a drop of a few per cent.

Suburbs where values have fallen the most in the past year are Ilam, Dallington, Spreydon and Sockburn, all by around 9%, and Strowan, Wigram and Russley with falls between 6% and 7%.

Despite the falls, prices in the city are about 50% higher than before the pandemic.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch prices on average have fallen slightly since their peak, but in some suburbs prices are rising.

The city’s cheapest suburbs were Phillipstown, Aranui, Linwood and Wainoni, all with median values under $500,000, according to CoreLogic.

Debi Pratt, who owns a Tall Poppy real estate office in Christchurch, said young buyers were choosing suburbs such as Aranui, Richmond and Linwood where they could find value.

The expensive end of the market was also strong and agents were selling plenty of million-dollar homes, she said.

Pratt said average price falls in Christchurch over the past year and a half had been in the 5% to 10% range.

“Value is down to location. Some places were overvalued.”

Rolleston had seen one of the biggest drops, and some areas inside the city had also “taken a hit”, she said.

Maksym Yemelyanov 123RF Higher mortgage rates are having a dampening effect on much of the housing market.

“We are really lucky in Canterbury because we’ve been sheltered a bit from some of what’s happening in the rest of the country. Christchurch is seen as a really stable place to buy.”

Davidson said he expected the housing market nationally to be “pretty restrained for the next three to six months”, but that could change later in the year if interest rates eased down and immigration rose.

“Plenty of people are keen to buy, although some are sitting on the sidelines waiting for prices to fall.

“It’s a good time to be a buyer.”

Christchurch’s $1m-plus suburbs

Scarborough $1.81m

Kennedys Bush $1.65m

Fendalton $1.63m

Merivale $1.48m

Richmond Hill $1.37m

Clifton Hill $1.25m

Strowan $1.24m

Prebbleton $1.16m

Westmorland $1.14m

Redcliffs $1.14m

Moncks Bay $1.12m

Cashmere $1.11m

Sumner $1.11m

Huntsbury $1.10m

Governors Bay $1.02m

Tai Tapu $1.00m

Cheapest suburbs

Phillipstown $438,000

Aranui $477,000

Linwood $485,000

Wainoni $495,000

Bromley $514,000

Waltham $502,000

Avonside $531,000

New Brighton $540,000

Avondale $546,000

Addington $551,000

Edgeware $553,000

Woolston $555,000

Biggest annual rise

Aranui 8.4%

Scarborough 7.7%

Darfield 6.2%

Akaroa 4.7%

Tai Tapu 4.1%

Merivale 3.1%

North Brighton 2.9%

Prebbleton 1.1%

Cashmere 0.3%

Lincoln 0.3%

Biggest annual fall

Ilam 9.3%

Spreydon 9.1%

Dallington 9.1%

Sockburn 9.1%

Wigram 7.8%

Strowan 7.7%

Russley 7.1%

Avonhead 6.9%

Avonside 6.9%

Hillmorton 6.8%

Shirley 6.8%

(source: CoreLogic)