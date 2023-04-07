Historic house in Hastings may be bowled to make way for social housing

A historic house that has been a Hastings landmark for more than a century may be bowled to make way for social housing.

The two-storey Tudor style house on Southland Rd was built in 1910 and has views over the Hastings racecourse. It has four bedrooms, sits on a 2520sqm site and sold in July last year for $1.86 million.

It was purchased by NZ Housing Group Raureka Ltd, which last month applied to the Hastings District Council for resource consent to demolish or remove the house and build 10 two-bedroom residential units on the site.

The proposed subdivision doesn’t comply with minimum lot size requirements for the Hastings General Residential Zone in the district plan.

READ MORE:

* Another intensive housing development proposed for Hastings

* How do we achieve good housing design at scale?

* Developer wins battle with council to convert old pub into office



Soil testing of the site revealed concentrations of heavy metals such as arsenic, lead and zinc that exceeded background soil concentrations, and experts said that unless that was addressed through remediation, the site was “highly likely to pose a risk to human health”.

Supplied Plans for 10 residential units on the property have been submitted to the Hastings District Council.

The application outlined how such remediation would occur.

The applicant said no consultation with adjacent neighbours had been undertaken and “the proposed built development will have no greater impact on abutting sites than could arise from an alternative form of residential development”.

“Overall, it is considered that the adverse effects of the proposal will be less than minor” and notification of the application was not necessary, the application said.

The building used to be on the Heritage NZ Register and was listed as a heritage item in the District Plan until 2013, when the property owner at the time asked the council to remove its heritage status and Heritage NZ removed it from its register because there was insufficient information to retain it on this list.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The building used to be on the Heritage NZ Register and was listed as a heritage item in the District Plan until 2013.

Within the property file is a note by council staff stating “whilst the existing two-storey dwelling is not a listed heritage building, it provides a character and an identifiable landmark in this location ... Could this house be converted into flats? Could it be relocated instead of demolished? Have these alternatives been considered?”

Another staff member noted: “I wouldn’t be surprised if here were some push back from the community on this due to the loss of such a spacious site and replacement with such a high-yield development”.

1 NEWS It's the 11th straight increase in the official cash rate, and took many by surprise.

An associated company, TWProperty Holdings Ltd., owned by Napier developers Simon Tremain and Cam Ward, appeared to be handling the resource consent application.

CEO Terry May said the company had looked into whether the house could be removed but said “it’s old and not in great shape and I suspect it won’t get moved and will get demolished”.

He said if resource consent was issued it would be at least three to four months before work started on the site.

A council spokesperson said the resource consent application was in the early stages of being assessed.

“The next step is to determine if any further information is required to understand the effects of the activity. Following this there will be an assessment made as to the extent of the adverse effects on the wider environment and whether any persons are adversely affected,” she said.