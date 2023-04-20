Urban land prices have doubled in most of New Zealand's cities

A shortage of infrastructure can limit development opportunities in cities, and impact on land prices.

Urban land prices doubled in nearly every large city in the country over the last decade, and infrastructure issues are a factor in that, a new report says.

That mattered because housing affordability was an ongoing problem nationwide, and facilitating construction of more homes was considered the best way to solve the problem.

Te Waihanga the Infrastructure Commission analysed trends in urban land prices in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown between 2010 and 2021.

It found there were big increases in the value of urban land relative to nearby rural land in every city, apart from Christchurch, over those years.

Auckland’s urban land values were 2.1 times higher than the values of adjacent rural land in 2010, but the ratio had risen to 4.4 by 2021, for example.

There were similar ratio increases in four of the other cities, and the increases had a significant impact in dollar terms.

Auckland urban-zoned land was valued at nearly $1300 per square metre compared to nearby rural-zoned land in 2021. That was up from less than $200 per square metre in 2010.

In 2021, Tauranga had a difference of $1100 per square metre, while Wellington, Hamilton, and Queenstown had differences in the range of $400 to $500 per square metre.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced funding of $1.4 billion for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

Christchurch was the exception as it had a decline in rural-urban land value differences, and had the lowest price premium of around $200 per square metre in 2021.

The reason for this was not examined specifically, but it was likely to be due to the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes and subsequent rebuilding, according to the report.

Te Waihanga general manager strategy Geoff Cooper said infrastructure and planning costs were factors in the increases.

“On one hand, a shortage of infrastructure can limit development opportunities in cities, contributing to higher prices.

“On the other hand, high land prices can make it costly and difficult to build infrastructure where and when it is needed.”

The report’s findings did not reflect the impact of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development and the new medium density standards, which were introduced in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Those policies were expected to reduce pressure on land prices, but had not been fully implemented by councils at the end of the analysis period.

Cooper said in recent years there had been significant progress towards addressing challenges with housing supply and urban development, but urban land prices remained high.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Land is needed to build the infrastructure required, from transport routes to schools.

In some places, infrastructure might now be the main constraint to home-building, he said.

“We know that the sector faces funding, financing, and workforce capacity challenges, and costs to subdivide and service residential land are rising.”

There was more work to do to get urban planning and infrastructure right, and both had an important role to play in solving the country’s housing affordability challenges, the report found.

But there were options to make it easier to provide the infrastructure needed to support growth. Regional spatial planning to identify the infrastructure required, and acquire the land needed, was one example.

A second report, released at the same time, looked at how to manage the impact of rising land prices on infrastructure project delivery.

It found that acquiring land for infrastructure in advance could make it cheaper and easier to build the infrastructure needed, from schools to public transport routes.

Cooper said the current “wait and see” approach often meant valuable infrastructure did not get built at all, as by the time it was needed the right sites already had houses built on them.

“Planning ahead and protecting sites in advance can break that vicious cycle. It keeps the options open and can be easily reversed, as it is possible to sell the land if it is not needed.”

The report findings suggested there were ways to make better long-term infrastructure decisions, he said.

Last year, a Te Waihanga report showed house price inflation would be 69% lower today if there had been better infrastructure investment, and politicians had not put in crippling regulations around housing.