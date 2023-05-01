The next generation of student accommodation

Following the pandemic, New Zealand's higher education sector has been on the road to recovery, with a greater than ever need to retain Kiwi undergraduates and attract international students. In the race to make Aotearoa the most attractive place to study, student accommodation providers are looking to reinvent student living.

The $410 million Carlaw Park Student Village in Auckland is one example of the next generation of student housing. The village in Parnell is New Zealand's largest student accommodation facility, with 416 three-to-six-bedroom self-contained apartments to house more than 1600 residents.

The latest stage of the University of Auckland facility delivers a boost to New Zealand's tertiary education sector at a crucial time. It adds 907 rooms to campus student capacity, and has just opened its third building, a $250 million ten-story block on the Stanley Street and Nicholls Lane intersection.

The village is designed to accommodate future growth and attract students from NZ and overseas. The apartments will bring US-style student living to Auckland and alleviate an age-old problem for students — a lack of decent housing near campus.

Adrienne Cleland, deputy vice-chancellor and registrar of the University of Auckland, says there has been significant demand for on-campus accommodation in recent years, with more than 8500 applications for 4500 beds last year.

She says students typically rent private flats because "the local infrastructure is not sufficient to support the higher volume of students".

Greg Reidy, director of Reidy & Co, the co-developers of Carlaw Park with Haydn & Rollett, says the sale of homes in Auckland's Mt Eden, Parnell, and Grafton suburbs to owner-occupiers has exacerbated student housing shortages.

"This new development is designed to address the undersupply of quality student flats within walking distance of the university, and we believe the project has achieved this objective at a standard beyond anything built to date," Reidy says.

SUPPLIED Carlaw Park was inspired by US college campuses and brings a completely new style of accommodation to Auckland.

Carlaw Park was inspired by US college campuses and brings a completely new style of accommodation to Auckland. The flats are built around a large central courtyard, which can accommodate sports, BBQs, and gatherings.

Students were consulted throughout the building process, and the village boasts cinema rooms, gaming areas, retail stores, communal kitchens, music rooms, e-bike storage, study spaces and artistic spaces.

Despite their close proximity to the CBD and local transport links, the buildings have also been designed with acoustic soundproofing for sleep and study time.

Cleland says Carlaw's furnished apartments will ease some of the challenges associated with flatting, such as sourcing furniture and whiteware, complications with leases and landlords, and tracking bills.

University of Auckland research suggests that the new accommodation model, which incorporates apartment rental, utilities, internet, and gym membership into one fixed cost, is about 17% cheaper for students than living in a private flat off-campus, and could save residents in Carlaw's newest building $4.4 million each year.

SUPPLIED Kim Barrett of Ergon Properties says the company's model could be used outside of the education space in other sectors requiring high-quality accommodation infrastructure.

The accommodation will also be a major boost for the city of Auckland, providing new beds in the heart of the city for big summer events and conferences.

According to Reidy, Carlaw Park will be able to provide beds for conferences while students vacate their apartments over the summer. Their use out of term will help to subsidise costs for students, he adds.

Kim Barrett, director of Ergon Properties, the owner of Carlaw Park, is in talks to build villages on other NZ campuses. He says the company's model solves the infrastructure challenges facing many universities, and could be used outside of the education space in other sectors requiring high-quality accommodation infrastructure.

"We've developed a model which helps these institutions secure a long-term lease on the building which becomes part of their property pool - without the upfront capital investment usually needed," he explains.

