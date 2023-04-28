Migration surge puts upward pressure on rents

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey says the market has shifted so much, even a property going for $405,000 near Wellington might not be worth purchasing

Rents are set to increase this year as landlords respond to a surge in demand and rising costs, economist Tony Alexander says.

His latest survey of landlords, which was conducted with property management company Crockers, showed a record 82.2% planned to raise their rents over the next year, up from 82% in March.

Alexander said the result validated the increase in this metric recorded last month, and was a sign of the fresh upward pressures that were bearing on rents.

“Those pressures are driven by an acceleration in the pace of population growth, due to strong net migration, along with the reopening of the borders to tourists and international students.”

That was reflected in the survey by a firm upward trend in the ease with which landlords were finding tenants, he said.

A net 13% of landlords reported that it was getting easier to find good tenants, up from a net 6% in March, and the highest figure since March last year.

Alexander said it suggested a rising ability for landlords to pick and choose, and a shift away from a short-lived period when tenants might have had greater choice when seeking new accommodation.

Demand was lifting, but the Government had discouraged growth in the rental stock through tax changes, he said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff More landlords are reporting it is easier to find good tenants, economist Tony Alexander says.

“Add in the incentive to switch property use back towards tourism, and the supply/demand interaction is increasingly in favour of rents rising at an accelerating pace.”

The average rent increase sought by landlords had risen to a ten-month high of 6%, up from 5.6% in March and a low of 5.3% in December, the survey showed.

Rising costs played a part, as two of landlords’ biggest concerns were interest rates getting higher, and the loss of interest expense deductibility, Alexander said.

“The tax year ended recently, and landlords’ accountants would have been pointing out the impact of the interest deductibility changes to them, so it is a concern that is front of mind.

“That has probably contributed to the removal of interest deductibility becoming a more important factor for those landlords looking to sell.”

Despite the concern, there was a complete absence of a wave of landlords looking to sell up, and that had been the case since the tax changes were announced in 2021, he said.

“Residential property investment is a long-term activity, and most landlords are in for the long-term. They don’t chop and change readily, and 59% of survey respondents planned to hold their property for 10 years or longer.”

Property data firm Valocity recently reported that 2791 properties belonging to investors were sold in the first quarter of this year. That was down from the 17,329 sold by the same group during the final quarter of 2020.

Stuff Most landlords view residential property as a long-term investment.

But in a Property Investors Federation survey in March 35% of respondents said they would, or were likely to, sell their properties, up from 21% in 2021.

The looming imposition of restrictions on debt-to-income (DTI) ratios by the Reserve Bank was set to be another concern for landlords, CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“Given investors’ risk profile and tendency for higher DTIs, the caps are expected to have a greater impact on these buyers more than others.”

Reserve Bank modelling suggested somebody with seven to 10 properties, and higher existing debt levels, might not be able to buy another property for 10 years after a DTI system was imposed, he said.

“Similarly, somebody with one to two properties may not be able to add their next one for at least five years. The bottom line is income needs time to grow to service higher debt levels.”

If landlords were not able to buy as many properties as they otherwise would, it could lead to a decrease in rental stock, Davidson said.

“But rental demand might go down too, because if landlords are not buying as many properties there are more in the pool for owner-occupiers to buy, and that could reduce the number of people renting.”