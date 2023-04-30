How remote working has affected Auckland rents

The difference between rents in the city centre and suburbs further out is now much less pronounced.

Rents in Auckland's city-fringe suburbs increased more than those in the central city in the early years of Covid, Auckland University academics say.

The pandemic altered the city's rental market as more people had to work from home, and the inner city became less desirable, a new study from the university's business school showed.

Rental listings figures from 242 Auckland suburbs from January 2013 to December 2021, and micro-level household data from Statistics New Zealand, were analysed to compare rents pre-and post-Covid-19.

Study co-author William Cheung said analysis showed rents increased more in lower-density, city fringe suburbs, and the city experienced rental gradient flattening.

That meant the difference in rents between the city centre and suburbs further out became much less pronounced after 2021, he said.

“Typically, the city centre is supposed to be the most expensive part of the city, and as you move out towards the city fringe, and further, rents usually decrease.”

But many businesses introduced flexible working arrangements as a result of the pandemic, he said.

“People had the freedom to work from home, so suburbs further away from the office became more attractive places to live, and more people decided to live in them.

“And because they did that, it pushed rent prices in those areas up.”

Barfoot & Thompson’s latest quarterly rental update had the average weekly rent in Auckland central at $514 in December last year, while in Auckland central east and Auckland central west the average weekly rents were $656 and $692.

But the annual rent increases in Auckland central, Auckland central east and Auckland central west were 0.96%, 1.68%, and 1.74% respectively.

In contrast, rents in areas further away from the central city, such as Franklin, South Auckland, and Pakuranga/Howick had much bigger annual increases, with 7.58%, 4.91%, and 4.46% respectively.

Cheung said the study suggested remote working was reshaping the urban rental structure by creating more demand for rental properties in city fringe suburbs.

The early analysis confirmed a shift towards working from home, and it was likely be a long-term shift, he said.

“Instead of resisting the change, organisations should improve their remote work policies and capabilities.”

Policymakers should also consider the changing needs of people working from home when they made planning decisions about housing and transport, he said.

But while offices emptied out after Covid hit, and working from home became widely accepted, many companies have now started to encourage their employees to return to the office.

Sharedspace.co.nz founder Matt Knight said the shine of the remote working model had worn off for many company owners, and co-working space providers were experiencing an increase in demand as companies looked for flexible solutions.

Earlier this year, Apartment Specialists director Andrew Murray said there was lots of stimulus coming up for Auckland’s CBD, as international students, migrant workers and tourism were returning to the city, as were office workers.

That would put pressure on central city rental stock, and rents would go up, he said.

Meanwhile, the Auckland region’s median weekly rent increased to $650 in February, a 6.6%, or $40, annual increase from the same time last year, according to Trade Me’s latest rental figures.