Property Press stops printing after 45 years

The Property Press is closing after 45 years.

Real estate magazine Property Press has told staff it will stop printing this week after 45 years.

General manager of the magazine Jason Hussey confirmed the business was closing down but was not willing to comment further.

There were about 14 million copies of the magazine printed every year.

In 2017, Horizon Poll released data that showed the Property Press was being read by 1.3m New Zealanders each month.

It had eight editions throughout the country with both weekly and fortnightly copies, which were also available to read on its website.

The Property Press started with a single Hamilton edition in 1978 and was founded by former National Business Review owner Barry Colman.

It grew the number of editions to 11 weekly and three fortnightly before Colman sold it to ACP Media, which became a division of Bauer Media in 2012.

In 2020, Bauer closed its New Zealand operations and Property Press was sold to Mercury Capital – but the Manawatū, Bay of Plenty and Wellington editions were cancelled.