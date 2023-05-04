Downward trend in new home consents firmly in place

Experts say we're still behind Europe on sustainable building materials, but one Canterbury builder is walking the talk. Video first published October 19 2022.

The annual rate of new home consents issued continued to fall in March, and economists expect the downward trend to deepen over the coming months.

There were 46,924 new homes consented nationwide over the year to March, according to Stats NZ’s latest figures.

That was a decline of 7.9% on the 50,858 consents issued in the year to March 2022, and it was well down on the record high of 51,015 recorded in the year to May 2022.

Fewer new homes were consented in all regions, except Tasman, Marlborough, and the West Coast, over the year.

Auckland and Canterbury remained the regions with the highest number of consents, despite annual declines of 5.4% and 4.5% respectively.

Consents for standalone houses fell 23% to 19,668 over the year to March.

But consents for multi-unti homes, including townhouses, apartments, flats and retirement village units, were up 6.6% to 27,256 over the same period.

Stats NZ construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said the decrease in consents for stand-alone houses had been offset by the increase in multi-unit consents throughout 2022.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Consents for standalone houses fell 23% over the year to March, Stats NZ says.

“But slower growth in the number of multi-unit homes consented this year has contributed to the overall annual decrease.”

He said that once seasonally adjusted, the total number of new homes consented in the month of March was up 7.0%, compared with February, and that followed a seasonally adjusted fall of 9.4% in February.

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said while consent issuance bounced up in March, the downward trend of recent months remained firmly in place.

Underlying March’s rise in overall consent numbers was a lift in multi-unit consent numbers which followed a large drop over the past few months, he said.

“The annual figure is still high compared to history, but it is down 8% from the peak last year, with the drop spread across both standalone houses and multi-unit developments.”

He expected the downtrend trend in consents would deepen over the coming months, as financial conditions in the construction sector had become much tougher.

Operating costs for construction firms had skyrocketed, interest rates were at their highest levels in over a decade, and house prices had tumbled by 17% nationwide, he said.

“Those factors mean that prospective buyers are reluctant to purchase off the plan, while developers are increasingly hesitant to bring new projects to market.”

SUPPLIED The downward trend in consents will deepen, Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod says.

Construction activity would remain firm over the course of 2023, with reconstruction following the recent storms providing some support, Ranchhod said.

“But as the existing pipeline of projects is completed, the above conditions mean that construction activity is set to turn down over the coming years.”

Economist Tony Alexander said the pace of growth in the supply of new homes was easing off.

The country was not facing into a repeat of the second half of the 1970s when house construction decreased sharply over a number of years, or a repeat of the global financial crisis when consents fell from 26,000 to 13,500, he said.

“But a decline from 51,000 to perhaps 30,000 is in the offing as more builders and contractors fall over, and buyers refrain from new builds because of stories of losses.”

The recent BDO construction sector Beyond Boom and Bust report found that while the industry still had more work than it could cope with, a significant number of building companies were worried about a future slow-down.