How Ockham Residential is helping deliver Kiwibuild 2.0

In a matter of months, the blue pods have been craned in to form 79 apartments in Auckland's Northcote.

Apartment developer Ockham Residential opened its 16th Auckland building this week, and it illustrates how government, iwi and developers can partner to deliver housing, the Housing Minister says.

There are 117 apartments in the red brick block in the city fringe suburb of Avondale, and 47 of them are more affordable KiwiBuild homes.

Aroha, which is on the corner of Great North Rd and Ash St, has two residents’ lounges, gardens, a garden room, and a pool. It is just 8km from the CBD and is close to public transport routes.

Apartments in Aroha were on the market for from $450,000 for a one-bedroom KiwiBuild home without a carpark, up to $875,000 for the most expensive two-bedroom apartment with a carpark.

The apartments have all been sold, but 54% of them went to first-home buyers.

Aroha was Ockham’s second development in Avondale, and its third development with Marutūāhu Iwi, a Hauraki Collective of tribes.

It was built on 2900m² of land bought from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which acquired it from Auckland Council development agency Eke Panuku for housing.

Housing Minister Megan Woods, who officially opened the building on Thursday, said it was a great example of a Government partnership with iwi and private developers to deliver affordable housing.

Supplied/Supplied Marutūāhu Ockham’s new apartment block in Avondale in Auckland.

The Government could not sit back and expect the housing crisis to solve itself, she said.

“We acknowledge we need to be an active partner with the industry, rather than a spectator. It is about agencies, iwi, and build partners coming together, and working with people in the community.”

“It is also about supporting the construction industry as it faces some harder times, and that is where Kiwibuild comes into it as it can make all the difference in ensuring these types of developments can go ahead.”

That was important when tackling the housing crisis, and because the Government believed it was good to keep building homes, she said.

“I see every day how the partnerships we make are critical to the delivery of affordable housing, and I’d like to acknowledge Marutūāhu Ockham’s successful partnership with HUD’s Land for Housing programme.”

The partnership with Marutūāhu Ockham had resulted in four contracted developments, including Aroha, that would deliver 541 high quality apartments, including 199 KiwiBuild homes, in Auckland, Woods said.

“Aroha is a landmark building for Avondale, and it is a beautiful building - one which I’ll be telling people to look at when they talk about ‘ugly density’.

“But it also tells the story of the journey that we are on to solve the housing crisis, and it is about how we bring different groups together to do that.”

Ockham Residential co-founder Mark Todd said Aroha had been a feat of collective imagination, and the collaboration involved meant it represented the best of New Zealand.

“It is our third project in partnership with iwi, as Marutūāhu-Ockham, and when our fourth project, Manaaki in Onehunga, is finished later this year, we will have built nearly 550 apartments together.”

Supplied/Supplied Marutūāhu chairman Paul Majurey, Housing Minister Megan Woods, and Ockham co-founder Mark Todd at the Aroha opening.

But Aroha also fit squarely within the goals of the National Policy Statement – Urban Development, which aimed to increase housing development in urban areas close to public transport, he said.

“It would be hard to do this type of building without government assistance, and we appreciate that commitment, and changed attitude, from government towards it.

“Because our country needs more of it, as just 3.4% of all our housing is state housing, against the OECD average of around 10%. So we need to keep building at scale to address that issue.”

Marutūāhu chairman Paul Majurey said Aroha was an example of how the myths around co-governance were nonsense.

“To bring something like Aroha about, it is all about relationships and connectivity. We have all gained from our partnerships on the developments, and we are learning more each day.”

The Marutūāhu Ockham developments would have a huge impact in bringing families into homes, and relationships with mana whenua had an important role in that, he said.

Aroha’s completion meant Ockham had brought 877 apartments to the Auckland market since 2009.

But Aroha was just the second of Ockham’s five planned building launches this year. Alto in Morningside, Manaaki in Onehunga, and The Greenhouse in Ponsonby were all due for completion by the end of the year.

Ockham Marutūāhu also had another 700 apartments in Avondale under development.

They would be built in eight blocks on a 1.58ha site near the racecourse. The land was purchased from Eke Panuku, and was formerly a Three Guys supermarket.