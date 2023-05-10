Derelict buildings deemed too dangerous to save finally given consent for removal

Behind the facade: The dilapidated CBD buildings with trees growing through them.

Four derelict Dunedin buildings will be demolished after it was decided their facades were too dangerous to save.

The Christchurch owners of the Princes St buildings, in Dunedin’s CBD, were given six months to make them safe or the Dunedin City Council (DCC) would step in.

The buildings – complete with an assortment of trees and other plant life growing through the roofs and between protected facades – were issued dangerous building notices in June, and were fenced-off over concerns of collapse.

The buildings were not listed by Heritage New Zealand, but were on the council’s list of protected buildings.

On Tuesday, the council confirmed it had granted consent for the demolition of buildings at 380, 382 and 386 Princes St as well as 11 Stafford Street. That consent was also for demolishing protected heritage facades of 380, 386 and 392 Princes St.

The decision comes 15-years after the first request to demolish the buildings was made to council.

DCC advisory services team leader Mark Mawdsley said the move was a loss for heritage in the city, but the buildings were already collapsing and now too dangerous to save.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into trying to find ways to save these buildings’ historic facades. In the end, it’s simply not possible to have contractors working on site, protecting the facades while bringing down the buildings, as we had hoped.

“Sadly, the rate of collapse means we are forced to acknowledge these facades are no longer salvageable.”

He confirmed the buildings’ latest owner, who bought the properties in March 2021, would retain the protected facade of 372-378 Princes St, previously earmarked for demolition.

“It will ensure at least one of these important Princes Street heritage buildings is protected for future generations,’’ Mawdsley said.

Company Totara-Dunedin bought the 372-392 Princes St lot in early 2021, but co-director and co-owner of Geoffrey Yee​ had already been a co-director and part owner since 2006, through company Copthorne Holdings.

The consent required construction of replacement buildings to begin within two years of demolition being completed.

If that was not achieved, a public pocket park would be constructed on the site until redevelopment begins.