Leaky home owner wins $524k claim against house inspection service

A woman who bought a Lower Hutt townhouse only to find it was water damaged, has successfully sued the house inspection service that wrote a report for the previous owner giving it the all clear.

Rosemary Macfarlane has won a High Court judgment for more than $500,000 over the property she purchased in mid-2019. Mark Sewell, through his company Informed House Inspections, had completed an inspection for the seller.

Macfarlane said the real estate agent showed her the report, which she confirmed with Sewell by phone.

Sewell denied, or said he did not remember the conversation, but the judge accepted he told Macfarlane it was definitely not a leaky home, was structurally sound and had only minor maintenance issues.

READ MORE:

* Woman bankrupted in body corporate fight wants to battle on

* Real estate agent sanctioned for not revealing leaky issues when selling her own home

* Porirua City Council spends millions to buy leaky townhouses



In reality the timber framing was extensively damaged and decayed, there was structural failure and cracked cladding, the court heard.

Macfarlane sued Informed House Inspections Ltd and Sewell, the sole director and shareholder, for the cost of repairing the water damage, based on a breach of the Fair Trading Act and “negligent misstatement”.

In a decision issued from the court in Wellington, Justice Helen McQueen largely accepted the claim, awarding $524,495, plus interest. It covered $414,000 estimated for repairs, more than $18,000 for alternative accommodation – expected to be for 19 weeks – $30,000 for issues like inconvenience and mental distress, and more than $60,000 for legal and expert costs.

Sewell told Stuff it was a miscarriage of justice. The previous owner paid for the report, it was not a pre-purchase report, his agreement with the previous owner said the report could not be used by a third party, and it recommended a full weathertightness inspection.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF It's something of a dichotomy - designer Shelley Ferguson and family live in a leaky home and she has written a book titled Live Luxe - insider secrets to fabulous home renovations.

The body corporate for the 20-unit complex should have been responsible, he said.

Sewell said he could not afford a lawyer to represent him, so was an “easy target”.

He tried to represent himself, but did not follow the court’s rules properly. The case then went ahead without him being able to defend himself.

Sewell said his company was being wound up and he did not know where the money would come from if the judgment stood. He stopped doing house inspections and was working for wages.

He said he was again looking for a lawyer, this time to fight this decision.

Stuff approached the body corporate and Macfarlane for comment.

The judge said she had to be fair to both sides. Sewell and the company had already caused one hearing to be delayed and then didn’t take the steps necessary to take part in the second hearing.

Macfarlane still had to prove the claim and it was not a rubber-stamping exercise, the judge noted.

The judge’s decision said Macfarlane and her husband noticed problems soon after she bought the townhouse with paint not sticking to a wall and rot above a sliding door. After Covid-19 delays, a more thorough inspection confirmed rot inside the walls.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mark Sewell argued the body corporate for the 20-unit complex should have been responsible.

Surfaces oozed water when pressed and when it rained she had to put down towels and buckets.

The body corporate organised moisture testing across the units, the court heard, but Macfarlane believed fixing the problem was urgent so she went ahead independently.

Macfarlane told the court she was mortified to find herself the owner of a leaky home, she was concerned about the financial implications, and it affected her physically and mentally. She was also concerned about the health risk.

Evidence that critiqued the Sewell report said it misrepresented the risk and condition of the property, including failing to identify more than 20 defects or well-documented risks.

Sewell had charged the previous owner $1200 for a limited visual inspection report. He said no-one else could use it and he recommended the client obtain a full weathertightness building survey.

But the judge was satisfied Sewell’s limitations and disclaimers on the report did not absolve him and the company from liability.

At the time of the inspection there would have been some evidence of significant defects and risks, she said.

The judge found Sewell and the company did not use the care reasonably expected of the building inspection industry and the report Macfarlane saw did not contain the disclaimer that was part of the agreement with the previous owner.