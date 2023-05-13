Property investors 'facing equivalent of 10.5% interest rate', investor says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

Property investors who bought in the last five years are facing the equivalent of paying a 10.5% interest rate due to rates rises and the phase-out of mortgage interest deductibility, investor Tammy Onekawa says.

Onekawa, who has properties in New Zealand and Australia, said with Kiwi renters already paying such high rents, the ability for investors to recoup their expenses might be limited.

“My mind boggles at the cost of rent anyway, especially in New Zealand, because they are so high, and yet the increases come, and it still gets paid, I wonder when does it get to the point where people just can’t do it?

“They are screaming like their necks are being cut in Aussie about their high ridiculous rents, and oh my gosh, it’s not even two-thirds of what we’re paying here, and they’re on way better money most of the time.”

Onekawa said she had discussions with some investors who were newer to the sector, and the rent increases they would need to stay afloat were not realistic.

“To see what some of them need now compared to what they needed when they bought them, there’s no way they can whack that on to rent, because it’s just blown out so bad... so they are trying to find a happy medium.”

Data from Statistics New Zealand suggests across all rentals, rent being paid went up 3.8% between April 2022 and April 2023 – slightly higher than the long-term annual average increase of 3.13%.

The flow rate, which measures the rental price increase for new tenancies started in the month, was smaller, at 2.7%.

That is less than Trade Me’s rent price index, which reported an increase in advertised rents of 4.3% in March. This may indicate that landlords are not always getting the prices they ask for.

Trade Me monitors landlord’s rental asking prices, but does not make it clear that it is the advertised rent, rather than the actual rent paid, that is reflected in its rental price index.

In five of the last 12 months, Stats NZ recorded the rental prices of new tenancies dropped compared to the month before.

Economist Brad Olsen said this might suggest landlords with existing tenancies were bringing the properties up to market rates. Onekawa said she knew this was happening.

Onekawa said rates and interest rates, insurance increases, as well as healthy homes requirements, were all adding to pressures on landlords.

“The costs just keep going and going and going, and I think landlords are at a point now where if they weren’t at market [rent] they are definitely going to be up in there.”

She estimated some would be paying the equivalent of a 10.5% interest rate due to higher retail rates and the extra tax burden that new investors with large debt would face.

She questioned how many investors who bought in the last five years were going to be able to sustain themselves, given rates rises and their gradual loss of ability to deduct interest payments from rental earnings for tax purposes, which is predicted to make more rentals loss-making.

Investor Tammy Onekawa owns a number of boarding houses, as well as more standard residential property.

”By the mid to end of next year it might be a bit of a bloodbath, I don’t know how they’re going to manage.”

When the phaseout escalated to 50% loss of mortgage interest deductibility, Onekawa said the fallout would be “diabolical”.

“A lot of the newbies are with second-tier lenders, and they basically have to float all the way through, and those rates keep going higher and higher and higher.

“There’s just nothing they can do about it, they can’t refinance.”

Onekawa previously said she had stopped buying in New Zealand entirely, because prices were too high and compliance requirements too strict to make cash flows stack up.

She sold nine of her New Zealand properties during the overheated pandemic market, which she said was roughly a third of her residential portfolio.

Onekawa now lives on the Sunshine Coast, and is investing instead in Australian properties. She recently increased her rents, with most going up 3% to 6%.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said part of the lower rent increases among new tenancies was driven by higher previous increases, which occurred post-rental freeze during the pandemic.

There are other signs of a weaker rental market. Olsen pointed to a government interim financial statements for the nine months ended March, which stated a $0.6 billion underspend was partly due to lower than expected costs for the income related rent subsidy scheme, which helps lower income households pay rent. This was due to lower than expected rental costs.

Rental increases were tracking below other forms of inflation, but Olsen said because rents were so high, even smaller percentage increase would still have a larger dollar-effect.

He said there was still pressure on rents from supply-demand imbalances and from other cost pressures, but there was no full-cost recovery happening for landlords.

“There’s a wider set of things that determine rental prices than just purely cost recovery,” he said.

Investor and property coach Steve Goodey said rental outlook was varied, depending on where rentals were.

He said rents in Wellington were falling.

“I was getting $1400 for a five-bed in Petone at the peak of market, now [I’m] getting $1250,” he said.

At another three-bedroom Petone property Goodey owned had dropped the rent by $150, from $900 last year to $750.

Goodey said falling student numbers would not have affect his Petone properties, and he put the rent falls down to increased cost of living, and tenants simply being unable to afford rents they once had.

He said Queenstown was still running red-hot from under supply, Christchurch appeared to have strong supply and demand, and Auckland’s North Shore was also experiencing high demand.