What safety regulations were at play for the Loafers Lodge hostel?

Six people died in a suspicious fire at Loafers Lodge in central Wellington on Tuesday morning, and that has left many questioning what safety regulations applied to the hostel.

Built in the early 1970s as a commercial building, it was converted into Loafers Lodge in 2006, and its amenities were upgraded in 2008.

There were 94 bedrooms in the four-storey building, and it had shared kitchens and common areas on every floor. About 92 people lived there.

Karen Hocking, group general manager housing at the Ministry of Social Development, said the lodge was not currently used as emergency housing, but it had been used for it on an ad-hoc basis in the past.

MBIE head of tenancy Allan Galloway said emergency housing was excluded from residential tenancy law, but he understood that none of the residents at the lodge were emergency housing clients.

A boarding house was a premise that was intended to have at least six tenants who rent a room or a sleeping quarter, and where the tenancies were expected to be at least 28 days, he said.

It also had shared facilities, such as the kitchen and bathrooms.

“Any property that meets the above requirements, would be classified as a boarding house irrespective of what they refer to themselves as, be it backpacker, hostel, motel, or house sharing.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Six people are confirmed to have died in the Loafers Lodge fire, but the total number of deaths is not yet known.

Galloway said boarding houses came under tenancy law, and had to meet the safety requirements contained in that law.

It meant landlords had to provide smoke alarms within 3m of every bedroom door, and on every habitable level, and all boarding houses, whatever their size, had to have fire evacuation procedures.

“There is also a general requirement to comply with all building health and safety enacted laws, as they apply to the premises.

“The Building Code, local councils, and FENZ legislation can have additional requirements on top of the smoke alarm and fire evacuation procedure requirements, depending on the age, size and use of the property, that would not be required in a small boarding house.”

If landlords breached the requirements under the additional fire safety laws, then they would also be breaching their requirements under tenancy law, he said.

“These additional requirements will apply because of the age, size, and use of the building and will benefit all building users, but they aren’t dependent on an accommodation arrangement being covered by tenancy law.”

MBIE manager building performance and engineering Dave Gittings said all existing buildings had a compliance schedule for specified systems in them, and standards for the ongoing maintenance and performance of those systems.

A building warrant of fitness was required where a compliance schedule had been issued for a building, he said.

“It verifies the necessary inspection, maintenance and reporting procedures for the specified systems in the building have been carried out according to the compliance schedule for the previous year.

“Different systems in a building are inspected at different frequencies as outlined in the compliance schedule. A fire alarm system, for example, is generally inspected once a month.”

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post FENZ is checking to see if alarms had gone off at the time of the fire.

When it came to fire safety, a number of systems could be present in a building, and there were requirements that governed each system, he said.

These included active systems, such as sprinklers and fire alarms; passive systems, such as fire separations and fire doors; means of escape features, such as exit doors and stairwells; and provisions for firefighting, such as hydrants, signage.

The fire safety of a building required the design of these systems as a whole, but the fire safety requirements for individual buildings were dependent on the design of the building, Gittings said.

“When a building is being designed, a fire safety engineer will be consulted to recommend the fire safety requirements for that individual building.

“But existing buildings are not required to be retro-actively upgraded to comply with the latest Building Code requirements unless there are other alterations to the building, or an application for change of use is approved.

“All alterations must comply with the Building Code at the time they are completed.”

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the lodge was inspected and issued a building warrant of fitness by the council in March this year.

“There were no concerns raised by the independently qualified person who inspected and tested the life safety systems in the building.”

He said the council had a team providing Fire and Emergency New Zealand and MBIE with information about the building, and would work with authorities on investigations.

On Tuesday FENZ confirmed there were no sprinklers in the building, but it was still checking to see if fire alarms went off.