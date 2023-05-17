Goverment announces plans to improve building supplies competition

Former Commerce Commission chairperson Anna Rawlings discusses its draft study into building supplies (video first published in August).

Increased use of offsite manufacturing by government agencies will be a key part of the Government's plan to improve competition in the building supplies sector.

The Covid-fuelled housing boom, and accompanying construction boom highlighted issues around competition in the building supplies sector, and in 2021 the Government asked the Commerce Commission to investigate.

In December, the Commerce Commission made nine recommendations on how to improve competition in the sector, and produce better long-term outcomes for homeowners, after a year-long market study.

Now, Building and Construction Minister Megan Woods and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb have responded with an announcement the Government had agreed to eight of the recommendations.

Woods said the commission’s findings that competition in the building supplies market was not working as well as it could be lined up with what the Government had heard from those working in the sector.

“This has to change. We need to remove market barriers that make it hard to introduce new building products and for competing suppliers to expand their businesses.

“This drives up costs and means homeowners end up paying more than they should. At a time when the cost of living is hurting families, that needs to improve.”

A key action the Government committed to was to drive up the uptake of offsite manufacturing by Government agencies by a minimum of 10% year-on-year to improve productivity and competition.

It would also now monitor and publish the prices of key building supplies, and do more work on guidance to support builders and councils make good decisions on alternative equivalent products.

Woods said the Government would go further than some of the Commission’s recommendations, and expand on its existing review of the building consent system.

It would also widen its work to ensure alternative building products could be more easily used, following last year’s plasterboard shortage.

Woods said that effective competition, alongside the building regulatory system, helped to deliver safe, healthy, durable and affordable homes and buildings for New Zealanders.

“We’ve made a good start in tackling these issues. Now we must go further, and we look forward to delivering on the recommendations to enhance competition in this vital sector.”

The Government was already reviewing the building consent system, and it had established a Critical Materials Taskforce, and implemented a Construction Sector Accord Plan to tackle sector challenges.

Webb said the Government would soon consult on an economy-wide review into the use of land covenants as they could be used to make it harder for new businesses to enter a market, or for existing businesses to expand.

That could impact on competition, as had been seen in the building supplies, retail fuel and groceries markets, he said.

“Time and time again, land covenants have come up. Competition is a driver of lower prices and better quality – good for businesses and consumers.

“Now we’re going to look across the whole economy at how these agreements are being used and whether changes need to be made to level the playing field for new businesses.”

When the commission released its recommendations last year, the commission’s chairperson John Small said it could not ignore the fact changes were needed in the industry.

There was a “self-reinforcing cycle” in the market that mitigated against competition, and that the commission wanted to break, he said.

The recommendations included the establishment of a national database to share information about building products, and making the promotion of competition an objective in building industry regulations.

Some other measures suggested were mostly designed to make it easier to get a wider variety of products on the market and accepted by customers.