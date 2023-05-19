Does NZ have the capacity to build 3000 more public homes?

Funding for thousands more public homes will ensure a solid pipeline of work for the construction sector at a time it is facing a downturn, industry advocates say.

In the Budget, the Government announced that it had allocated funding to build an extra 3000 public homes by June 2025.

There was also funding for 322 new homes for Maori, and for 400 relocatable cabins to house people displaced by February’s weather events.

The new public houses were expected to cost $3.1 billion in capital investment, on top of $465 million in operational costs.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the housing shortage remained a critical issue for New Zealanders, and was a priority for the Government to fix.

It had been building more public and transitional housing than any Government in decades, and was not slowing down, she said.

“The 3000 additional places will provide long-term, secure housing to those who need it most, and continue the pace towards turning the housing crisis around, and delivering more housing.”

Over the past five-and-a-half years, the Government had laid the groundwork for massive housing system change, unlocked land, and invested heavily in infrastructure like pipes and roads to enable more new housing, Woods said.

Stuff/Stuff The funding allows the pace of the public housing build to continue, Housing Minister Megan Woods says.

“Budget 2023 continues the pace towards turning the housing crisis around and delivering more housing.”

But, for many, memories of the failure to meet the original KiwiBuild targets lingered, and there were questions about whether the industry had the capacity to deliver what had been promised.

New Zealand Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming said more funding to increase the public housing build was most welcome for the industry, and the timing was good.

There had been a reduction in demand for new homes, with consent numbers now trending down, and builders were pivoting to renovations and additions, he said.

“But this provides a good pipeline of work for the residential sector, and will be beneficial for builders, designers and those involved in supplying products for homebuilding.”

The industry would have the capacity to service the additional building, he said.

“We have been under the pump for the last three years during the boom, and the industry was able to meet demand at record levels.

“Now, we are coming out of the boom to a position where we do have extra capacity, so this pipeline of public housing work provided will replace the drop in demand for private new builds.”

He did not foresee any problems in meeting the public housing build goal, and it would be aided by the improvement in building product supply chains, Fleming said.

He was on the Critical Materials Taskforce, and it was not hearing the product shortage stories that were common last year, he said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff There are no longer supply issues with building products, Certified Builders chief executive Malcolm Fleming says.

“There are some products that you can’t walk into a store and buy off the shelf, and that need to be prepared for.

“But timber, plasterboard, steel, standard products are mostly available, especially with foresight. There are no supply issues any more.”

Building Industry Federation chief executive Julien Leys said the combination of lots of money being put into public housing, and the $6b resilience plan for infrastructure would help keep the current construction pipeline going.

Demand in the private residential sector had slowed, so the Budget allocation offered the industry support to counteract that, and ensured momentum in the drive to boost public housing supply, he said.

“People who are looking for private work will now be able to find work with Kāinga Ora instead, so it will soak up that extra capacity, and dampen down recessionary pressures for the construction sector.

Supplied Boosting the public housing build gives the industry support to counteract the downturn, Building Industry Federation chief executive Julien Leys says.

“This will give builders, sub-contractors, tradies, and suppliers confidence to continue investing, and taking on new projects, and hiring new people.”

In recent years, finding and keeping skilled workers had been a problem for the industry, but the huge increase in migration would go some way to helping with that, Leys said.

“While we don’t know how many of those migrants will go into the construction industry, even a few thousand of the 65,000 plus migrants that arrived in the year to March will boost worker numbers.”

The public housing funding would also provide support for apprentices, who tended to be the first to leave the industry in a downturn, he said.

“The apprenticeship programme has been increased in recent years, and it would be a pity to lose those workers because of a lack of work, and opportunities. A solid pipeline of work will help to prevent that.”

Habitat for Humanity spokesperson Nic Greene said the announcement was a strong signal the community housing sector were valued partners in the drive to help all New Zealanders secure a decent place to live.

It went some way to addressing aspects of the housing deficit and would maintain the build momentum, but there was more that needed to be done, he said.

“We urge those in government, now and in the future, to prioritise funding and policy for all types of housing.

“What we need is certainty and security to enable a longer-term approach to resolving our housing problem. One that goes beyond the current election cycle, and which focuses on the mechanisms to enable us to deliver homes for those in housing need.”

Habitat worked with families in housing need every day, and was happy to get stuck in and do the hard mahi, but it could not do it alone, he said.

“We also need the collective might of government, business and the community to resolve the critical issue of housing.”