'Concerning and noteworthy issue' causes delay in large Otago university project

Te Rangihīroa College, a new college at the University of Otago, is set to open its doors in 2024.

The University of Otago’s first purpose-built college in more than five decades has been delayed a year longer than first anticipated.

Te Rangihīroa College will accommodate 450 students when it opens for the first semester in 2024, with the delayed opening caused by Covid and then the liquidation of a subcontractor contractor.

The tertiary institution unveiled the plans for the $90 million college in October 2019. It will replace the college of the same name, with both named after Te Rangihīroa – the university's first Māori graduate.

Information about that delay was released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, including a December email from University of Otago chief operating officer Stephen Willis about a ‘’concerning and noteworthy issue that has arisen on our major projects’’.

READ MORE:

* Company involved in troubled Christchurch sport facility owes more than $4.5m

* Further delays possible for Metro Sports project after company liquidation

* Third of students in Dunedin's halls of residence isolating with Covid-19



That involved the liquidation of Alutech Windows and Doors, which were the facade subcontractors.

‘’The impacts could be quite significant to the programme and completion,’’ he wrote in an email to senior management.

In December, the Christchurch manufacturer was tipped into liquidation owing more than $12m.

The aluminium fabrication business also created for Christchurch’s Tūranga central library, and the Hagley Oval cricket pavilion.

Large sections of the released Otago emails were redacted, but a February update concerning the construction noted it was likely to have a ‘’material impact on the final completion date’’.

An April update again noted the ‘’recent facade delays’’, and provided an update that the facility was expected to be open in August.

Further reports, which were also heavily redacted, for the project steering committee noted the August completion date remained ‘’at risk’’ until the completion of facade works.

The tertiary institution’s website noted that Te Rangihīroa College would welcome its first full year intake of students in 2024, with applications open from August 1.

An Otago spokesperson said it was hoped the college would open for students in semester two this year.

“However, because of pressure from industry-wide challenges and delays with the façade completion, we are working towards having Te Rangihīroa College completed this year and being open for students fromsemester one, 2024.’’

The approved budget for Te Rangihīroa College was $104,727,000.

It comes as the tertiary institution looks to slash around $60m from its budget.