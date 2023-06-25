Retirement village prices are up, but that hasn’t dented demand

Retirement village prices have gone up while house prices have toppled in the market downturn, and that may be having an effect on the nest eggs of potential residents.

Data from Trade Me showed the national average asking price for retirement village property was $699,900 in May, which was up 34% from $521,350 in the same month last year.

At the same time, the average asking price for residential properties on Trade Me was down 10.5% annually to $850,150 in May.

But the occupancy right agreement (ORA) model used by most villages makes it difficult to accurately measure the market, according to CoreLogic.

An ORA is what people buy when they move into a village, and it is the right to occupy a particular unit in the village. There are weekly fees for amenities, and other costs, such as rates, insurance, and maintenance.

Nikko Asset Management retirement village specialist Tim O’Loan says villages have put through some modest price increases throughout the housing market downturn.

But when the market was booming operators put through similar price changes, as opposed to big increases in line with the broader market, he says.

“In 2020 and 2021, house prices rose about 43%, but you didn’t see anything like that in village prices. Their increases were far more conservative.

Colin Smith/stuff Retirement village property prices have gone up, while house prices have gone down.

“That is part of the operators’ strategy because they don’t want to see volatility in their pricing. It is not good for potential customers, and investors in the sector don’t like it.”

Operators will use the local median house price to inform their pricing, but there will be a gap between the price of a village unit in a certain area and the median house price for the same area, he says.

JLL head of research Gavin Lloyd says pricing is difficult to assess, but the reduction in house prices was likely to impact on the size of a potential village resident’s nest egg.

“If house prices in an area have come back $200,000, but the price of the village someone wants to move into has gone up a bit, some of the liquidity that will fund their lives in the village has gone.

“It affects people differently though. If you have a $4 million house, and want a unit which costs $1.2m, it won’t have much impact if your house has gone down in value slightly. But it might if you are in a $1.2m house.”

The question became whether that had an impact on the person’s plans to go into a village, and whether they had enough left to live on, he said.

“But the typical village resident does tend to have a bit of wealth over and above what they get from their house sale, and are not entirely dependent on the sale for their nest egg.”

Demand for village property is still booming.

The number of properties listed on Trade Me in May was up 11% year-on-year, while demand was up 16%.

Read said about 14% of the population aged 75-plus was in retirement villages in 2021, and the ageing population meant demand will continue to grow.

In 2021, there were an estimated 48,736 residents, but the 75-plus population forecasts indicated there will be about 80,642 residents by 2033.

Supplied/Supplied The ageing population means retirement village demand will grow, JLL head of research Gavin Read says.

Liz Koh, a financial planner who specialises in retirement planning, says villages usually have long waiting lists because of the high demand, and it keeps a floor under their prices.

To get into a village it is necessary to be cashed up, and to meet the payment deadline in a falling market some people may have to accept a softer price for their family home than they would like, she says.

“That can cause difficulties for some people, especially if most of their wealth is tied up in their home, and it diminishes their nest egg.

“People need to be aware of it, although they can’t do much about it. It is possible to shop around different locations, as selling somewhere like Auckland and moving somewhere smaller can help.”

But for most people who want to move into a village, the decision is not about money, it is about lifestyle, she says.

“People are interested in companionship and a social network, the facilities, safety and security, and also a pathway for them to move into assisted living or aged care without much difficulty.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Some people’s nest eggs may be affected by the fall in house prices, financial planner Liz Koh says.

“What is key is for people to ensure they have enough in their retirement funds to pay for their village levies, and their needs, and to do the things they enjoy.”

A narrower price differential in the current market should not stop someone who has the funds from moving into a village if that is what they want to do, she says.

But many people do not have the financial means to buy into a village, and it is a particular problem for people who do not own a home.

Research by the Retirement Commissioner last year found it was getting harder for people heading into retirement, and highlighted the impact of housing affordability on retirement.

It also found the balance of homeownership is expected to shift to 60% homeowners and 40% paying rent, and by 2048 that 40% will equate to close to 600,000 people.

Retirement Villages Association executive director John Collyns says the industry is acutely aware of the growth in demand, and of the rising number of elderly retiring without their own home.

“Operators are building as fast as possible to meet demand, but the industry also needs to think about how to cater to coming generations with less capital than previous generations, and with more renters and fewer homeowners.”

About 60 operators out of about 400 provide rental units in their villages, and there are about 600 rental units around the country, he says.

“Some operators are putting more in. The Wellington Masonic Village Trust is building a brand-new village in Wainuiomata, and 10% of the units will be rentals, for example.

“The rental units are popular, and if there were more of them they would be easily filled several times over.”

Rental offerings in villages are likely to increase as ANZ’s regular survey of villages indicates the number of operators amenable to it has gone up, although it is still a minority, he says.

“For those who have sold a home, but have a shortfall in funds, the legislation does allow for operators to offer a level of flexibility to residents.

“An example could be someone with $400,000 might want to move into a $600,000 unit, and an operator could arrange for a higher deferred management fee at the end to compensate for the lower capital sum they buy in with.”

The traditional village model is not a freehold ownership model, but it is one that can evolve and future generations of residents will want more flexibility, Collyns says.